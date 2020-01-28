SECTIONS
News
Print

Prosecutors Announce FBI Is Seeking Interview with Prince Andrew Regarding Epstein

Prince Andrew, left, talks with Jeffrey Epstein, right, and Gwendolyn Beck during a party at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on Feb. 12, 2000.Davidoff Studios / Getty ImagesPrince Andrew, left, talks with Jeffrey Epstein, right, and Gwendolyn Beck during a party at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on Feb. 12, 2000. (Davidoff Studios / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published January 28, 2020 at 7:42am
Print

If federal prosecutors have their way, they and the FBI will be asking Britain’s Prince Andrew some questions about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein, who was awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges involving underage girls, was found hanged in his Manhattan cell in August. Although the New York City medical examiner’s office ruled it was a suicide, many doubts have been raised about the finding.

Prince Andrew, who was an associate of Epstein’s, has been named by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of Epstein’s alleged sex-trafficking victims, as a man with whom she had sex beginning at the age of 17. The prince has denied the accusation, but he withdrew from his royal duties in November.

In a news conference Monday outside Epstein’s New York mansion, Geoffrey Berman, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said the interview with Andrew would be part of prosecutors’ efforts to unearth potential co-conspirators of Epstein’s alleged trafficking ring.

“The Southern District of New York and the FBI have contacted Prince Andrew’s attorneys and requested to interview Prince Andrew, and to date, Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation,” Berman said, according to ABC News.

TRENDING: Sex Offender Defends His Child Porn Collection by Claiming To Identify as Girl, 8

“He publicly offered, indeed in a press release, to cooperate with law enforcement investigating the crimes committed by Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators,” Berman said.

In a November statement, the prince, said, “I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations.”

Should Prince Andrew speak to the FBI about Jeffrey Epstein?

But since then, Berman said, nothing has happened.

“It’s fair for people to know whether Prince Andrew has followed through with that public commitment,” Berman said, according to CNN.

David Boies, an attorney for Giuffre, called upon Andrew to be interviewed.

“Prince Andrew’s continued refusal to cooperate with authorities after freely acknowledging that he would be prepared to answer inquiries raises even more questions about the role he played in the international sex trafficking ring Jeffrey Epstein and others operated,” he said. “Prince Andrew should take most seriously the deeply held belief in this country that no one is above the law.”

RELATED: Epstein Trafficked Hundreds of Girls, Some as Young as 11, According to Virgin Islands AG

During a BBC interview, the prince was asked how he could spend so much time with Epstein and be unaware of Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation.

“I live in an institution at Buckingham Palace which has members of staff walking around all the time, and I don’t wish to appear grand but there were a lot of people who were walking around Jeffrey Epstein’s house. As far as I was aware, they were staff,” the prince said.

“At no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness or suspect any behavior of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction,” the prince said in a statement last summer, according to The New York Times.

Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting a minor for the purposes of prostitution.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Prosecutors Announce FBI Is Seeking Interview with Prince Andrew Regarding Epstein
GOP Senator Plans To Investigate Whistleblower After Impeachment Trial Ends
Audio of Final Moments Before Kobe's Crash Released: 'You're Still Too Low'
CDC Announces at Least 110 People in the US Are Being Monitored for Coronavirus
Pro-Life Woman Confronts Pete Buttigieg at Televised Town Hall
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×