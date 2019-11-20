SECTIONS
Sen. Kennedy: Drywall Is Like Epstein -- It Doesn't Hang Itself

By Jared Harris
Published November 20, 2019 at 1:25pm
What do Christmas ornaments, drywall and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have in common?

According to Sen. John Kennedy, none of those things hang themselves.

The Louisiana Republican dropped the bombshell during Federal Bureau of Prisons Director Dr. Kathleen Hawk Sawyer’s testimony Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

His quip comes in the wake of public skepticism surrounding the official explanation for Epstein’s death, which is that he committed suicide in jail while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

“Christmas ornaments, drywall and [Jeffrey] Epstein — name three things that don’t hang themselves,” Kennedy said. “That’s what the American people think.”

“That’s what the American people think,” he continued, “and they deserve some answers.”

Acknowledging Sawyer was not in charge of the investigation into Epstein’s death, Kennedy nonetheless implored her to pressure those conducting the inquiry to be as thorough as possible.

“You and I both know they can make this a top priority,” Kennedy said, “and get it done more quickly than they normally would.”

Will the investigation into the death of Jeffrey Epstein discover the truth?

Thus far, the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death has simply raised more questions.

Sawyer testified Tuesday that the FBI is actively helping with the investigation, and confirmed the bureau is looking into the possibility of “criminal enterprise” involvement in Epstein’s death.

Epstein’s death, labeled a suicide by the New York City medical examiner’s office despite the presence of injuries that some people believe indicate a homicide, has sparked significant controversy.

Breaks in the bone and cartilage of the disgraced financier’s neck seem to point to a rather violent death.

Unfortunately, the technology that should have shed light on the mysterious death turned out to be useless.

Cameras in the jail that could have helped in the investigation were found to be faulty, rendering any video recording of Epstein’s cell unusable. The cameras were sent to a crime lab as part of the inquiry into his death.

Despite what appears to be a mountain of odds working against them, one hopes investigators can make headway and soon reveal exactly what caused Epstein’s death.

Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
