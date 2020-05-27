A Minneapolis protest devolved into violence Tuesday night as marchers angry over the death of George Floyd clashed with police.

A video showing a police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck sparked anger over the incident. Floyd, 46, who told police he could not breathe, died later Monday.

On Tuesday, Minneapolis police fired four officers involved in the incident.

That was not enough for marchers who demonstrated against the police in an afternoon protest that began with a massive peaceful assembly near the site of the incident.

Protesters carried signs that read “Jail killer KKKops” and chanted, “Prosecute the police,” according to The Associated Press.

TRENDING: Actor Hagen Mills Dead at Age 29

DEVELOPING: Thousands join protest in Minneapolis after in-custody police death of George Floyd – https://t.co/8oCjwOm4Xw pic.twitter.com/3UZdUYehKY — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 27, 2020

At least several hundred people have filled the streets outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis to protest the in-custody death of George Floyd. March starting now. pic.twitter.com/Mx2k3eV0ad — Ryan Faircloth (@RyanFaircloth) May 26, 2020

The protest became violent Tuesday evening after marchers arrived at the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct. The crowd swelled to include thousands of people, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

Protesters threw bottles of water and milk at police officers and shouted “pigs” and “how could you.”

Demonstrators smashed the front door of the police station, spray-painted police vehicles and eventually climbed on top of the building.

In an attempt to restore order, police responded by fired tear gas at the crowd and used flash-bang devices to break up the protest. Police also fired rubber bullets into the crowd.

RAW VIDEO: Protesters inside Minneapolis Police’s 3rd Precinct parking lot smashing squad cars, before officers show up and fire flash grenades inside to get them to disperse. WARNING: This video contains violence and strong language. READ MORE: https://t.co/HZTamsXTCN pic.twitter.com/Cktz07ftSg — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 27, 2020

RELATED: Local Officials Approve Loudspeaker Broadcast of Muslim Call to Prayer in Minneapolis Neighborhood

The scene at the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct. pic.twitter.com/ykxsfPn8PD — Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) May 27, 2020

Our team took this video of protests turning violent at the @MinneapolisPD Third Precinct around 7:30 this evening. People were throwing rocks at the building, spray painting a police vehicle. pic.twitter.com/ilKmWS7Vjd — Hannah Flood (@hannahfloodfox9) May 27, 2020

Marchers said they want the officers allegedly involved in Floyd’s death charged with a crime.

“This will happen again if we don’t get out in front of this,” community activist Al Flowers told the Star-Tribune. He said Floyd’s death was “one of the most egregious murders I’ve ever seen.”

Do you think the officers should face criminal charges? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Activist Nekima Levy-Armstrong condemned police officers for their actions in fighting back during the protest.

“To see so many police cars, to hear large, loud booms and what I think was tear gas being sprayed on people, rubber bullets being shot at people, is an excessive response,” she said.

The FBI has begun an investigation of Floyd’s death.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.