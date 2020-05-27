SECTIONS
Protest Over Death of Man Kneeled On by Police Officer Turns Violent

Protesters clash with police while demonstrating against the death of George Floyd outside the 3rd Police Precinct in Minneapolis on May 26, 2020.Stephen Maturen / Getty ImagesProtesters clash with police while demonstrating against the death of George Floyd outside the 3rd Police Precinct in Minneapolis on May 26, 2020. (Stephen Maturen / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published May 27, 2020 at 8:03am
A Minneapolis protest devolved into violence Tuesday night as marchers angry over the death of George Floyd clashed with police.

A video showing a police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck sparked anger over the incident. Floyd, 46, who told police he could not breathe, died later Monday.

On Tuesday, Minneapolis police fired four officers involved in the incident.

That was not enough for marchers who demonstrated against the police in an afternoon protest that began with a massive peaceful assembly near the site of the incident.

Protesters carried signs that read “Jail killer KKKops” and chanted, “Prosecute the police,” according to The Associated Press.

The protest became violent Tuesday evening after marchers arrived at the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct. The crowd swelled to include thousands of people, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

Protesters threw bottles of water and milk at police officers and shouted “pigs” and “how could you.”

Demonstrators smashed the front door of the police station, spray-painted police vehicles and eventually climbed on top of the building.

In an attempt to restore order, police responded by fired tear gas at the crowd and used flash-bang devices to break up the protest. Police also fired rubber bullets into the crowd.

Marchers said they want the officers allegedly involved in Floyd’s death charged with a crime.

“This will happen again if we don’t get out in front of this,” community activist Al Flowers told the Star-Tribune. He said Floyd’s death was “one of the most egregious murders I’ve ever seen.”

Do you think the officers should face criminal charges?

Activist Nekima Levy-Armstrong condemned police officers for their actions in fighting back during the protest.

“To see so many police cars, to hear large, loud booms and what I think was tear gas being sprayed on people, rubber bullets being shot at people, is an excessive response,” she said.

The FBI has begun an investigation of Floyd’s death.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
