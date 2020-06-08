Following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody last month in Minneapolis, the Democratic Party is greedily mining the tragedy and subsequent protests for political gold.

The latest attempt comes by way of the Justice in Policing Act of 2020, a proposal led by the Congressional Black Caucus that includes sweeping national changes to policing policies, according to CBS News. It was unveiled Monday.

The time for change is NOW. Led by @TheBlackCaucus, House and Senate Democrats have been working tirelessly to develop bold, historic legislation to: 🗒️Hold police accountable

❌End police brutality

☀️Improve transparency

🚨Enact structural changes

✅Protect our communities pic.twitter.com/BLK45PbDRY — The Black Caucus (@TheBlackCaucus) June 8, 2020

The Democratic Party and other leftists, who for generations have run major cities where the policing polices are often under scrutiny, are now seeking to scale up their incompetence to the federal level.

Some of the proposals would change the way street policing is conducted, such as banning chokeholds and changing the way the use of force is evaluated as allowable from “reasonable” to “necessary.”

The legislation also would prohibit no-knock drug crime warrants, meaning instead of officers forcing their way into a home with the element of surprise, criminals would have the opportunity to flush drugs and other paraphernalia down the toilet as police officers wait patiently on the welcome mat.

The bill would require federal law enforcement officers to wear body cameras and would restrict military-grade equipment transfers to state and local departments.

In addition, the Justice in Policing Act would create a National Police Misconduct Registry to track officers’ use of force against individuals according to gender, disability, age, race and religion, and it would lift qualified immunity provisions meant to protect police officers from personal liability for incidents that happen in the course of their duty.

Justice in Policing Act by The Western Journal on Scribd

The measures also would attempt to change police culture by requiring bias training for police departments. Officers could face prosecution by their state attorney general for constitutional rights violations, changing from the current standard of “willfully depriving” a person of those rights to more broadly include “knowingly with reckless disregard,” according to Politico.

Lynching, a practice that is a relic of the past but is invoked for its heavy emotional weight, also would become a federal crime under the bill.

A news conference announcing the bill’s rollout included congressional Democrats such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Sen. Kamala Harris and New Jersey Sen. Cory “Spartacus” Booker, but the main attraction was a visual spectacle with lawmakers draped in African kente cloth.

ABC News tweeted the footage, saying, “Congressional Democrats take a knee as they observe a nearly nine minute moment of silence for George Floyd at Emancipation Hall at the U.S. Capitol.”

Congressional Democrats take a knee as they observe a nearly nine minute moment of silence for George Floyd at Emancipation Hall at the U.S. Capitol. https://t.co/JnqDlzMFDq pic.twitter.com/8CBdgtLUjz — ABC News (@ABC) June 8, 2020

The sycophantic establishment media also observed silence as the Democrats used Floyd’s death for an opportunistic media stunt to unveil the legislation.

But the fact that Democrats used such pandering optics and are advancing this agenda just as the 2020 presidential election season is winding up makes it appear as though they’re attempting to rack up points even as policing problems are centered ins Democrat-controlled cities.

After all, Minneapolis, where Floyd’s death occurred and where the widespread rioting began before spreading throughout the country, is run by progressives at every level of government.

From Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to current Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman (and probably even the dog catcher), it is supposedly a bastion of leftist good-will run by progressives.

Even both of the state’s U.S. senators are Democrats: Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar, who, as Hennepin County attorney, declined to bring charges in more than 24 cases of alleged excessive force by officers — including Derek Chauvin, the man who knelt on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes.

But one of the main problems coming from a policy favored by the left is that law enforcement officials have powerful protections thanks to their strong public-sector unions.

According to The New York Times, police unions have shielded officers guilty of the worst offenses, even in progressive cities such as Chicago and New York.

It is an undeniable truth that good employees don’t need unions, and therefore labor unions tend to protect the worst in their ranks.

No doubt conservatives loyally support the police, especially in the face of ridiculous calls to defund or dismantle police departments in places such Minneapolis, but unions with unchecked power have a home on the left side of the political aisle.

It is those on the political right who warn against the problem of public-sector unions, which inevitably convey lopsided power and protections organized to the detriment of the public they supposedly serve.

But even as violent protests against police broke out, it is notable that they were mainly in cities controlled by leftist regimes for decades: Los Angeles; Philadelphia; Portland, Oregon; Washington, D.C.; and Boston, just to name a few.

Liberal politicians act as if they’ve never had the ability to influence the police in their jurisdiction, and yet they’ve had the reins of power all along.

Bad police officers certainly should be held accountable for their actions, but it is absurd to assert that the party that botched its own cities and rigged the system with unions can somehow correct the problem at the highest level of government.

