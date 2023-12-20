Say what you will about Jen Psaki and her position at NBC News being emblematic of the troubling Biden administration-to-cable news pipeline, she occasionally stumbles across and/or expresses an actual truth.

Unfortunately for the White House, that truth, in this case, involves what almost everyone at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. not named Joe or Jill Biden would like Hunter Biden to do: “Go away.”

The former White House press secretary, who now hosts a show on MSNBC and appears on other NBC programs, was a guest on “Meet the Press” this Sunday when the topic of Hunter Biden came up. The president’s wayward son, as you may have heard, decided to risk a contempt of Congress charge last week by refusing to comply with a House subpoena to testify and then held a media briefing at the Capitol to celebrate his defiance of said subpoena — rarely considered a good idea for an individual already facing extensive tax and gun charges after his attorneys tore up a sweetheart plea deal over whether it exempted him from future Foreign Agents Registration Act violations.

“I’m here today,” Hunter said during the media briefing, “to answer at a public hearing any legitimate questions [House Oversight Committee] Chairman [James] Comer and the House Oversight Committee may have for me. I’m here today to make sure that the House committee’s illegitimate investigations of my family do not proceed on distortions, manipulated evidence, and lies.”

However, Hunter said this could only be accomplished by him giving public testimony: “What are they afraid of? I am here,” he said.

BREAKING: Hunter Biden blasts GOP investigators, saying he will only appear in public to testify before a Congressional committee. pic.twitter.com/UcBlL303gA — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) December 13, 2023

Hunter was well aware that this is what military types might refer to, were they using the phonetic alphabet, as “bravo sierra.” He had already been promised a public hearing by Comer — after he appeared for his deposition, which he was legally required to do. Comer reminded America of this in the wake of Hunter’s performance outside the Capitol, as well:

JAMES COMER on Hunter Biden SKIPPING his deposition: “We expect [Hunter] to come in and be deposed…!” pic.twitter.com/outJKg4T8i — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 13, 2023

On the first “Meet the Press” since Hunter’s Capitol exploits, Psaki shared an uncomfortable truth about the first son: People around the president probably wish he’d just disappear.

“Look, I think if you’re sitting in the White House right now, you’re like, ‘Please, Hunter Biden. We know your dad loves you. Please stop talking in public,'” Psaki said when asked by host Kristen Welker whether the media briefing helped or hurt.

“This is not helpful to any of them for him to be out there. But, at the same time, the president loves his son. That takes precedent over anything else. That is appealing,” she continued. “He loves his son. He loves his family. He’s worried about his mental health. But, yes, the White House would like him to probably go away right now.”

JUST IN: Former Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) a.k.a. ‘Circle Back’ says the White House would want Hunter Biden to “stop talking in public” and to “probably go away right now.” WATCH pic.twitter.com/TY1ss5Zddh — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) December 17, 2023

Keep in mind that this is 1) someone who isn’t just guessing the mood at the White House right now but actively knows most of the decision-makers at 1600 Pennsylvania, and 2) had to do quite a bit of circling back as White House press secretary whenever Hunter’s shenanigans were involved.

Remember, back when she was the official mouthpiece of the White House — as opposed to her move to NBC News, where she functions merely as an unofficial organ of Biden administration messaging — this is how she reacted to a reporter who ventured to ask about Hunter’s toxic laptop:

Psaki SNAPS, explodes on reporter like raging volcano for asking about Hunter Biden’s laptop as she uncontrollably spews propaganda This says it ALL. pic.twitter.com/sbf2l5IJLO — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 18, 2022

Doesn’t look uncomfortable at all there. A 10/10 for composure. Excellent work.

Psaki’s relative candor here — after all, we’re talking about Jen Psaki — is telling, because this has been the unspoken White House messaging from anyone, again, not named Joe or Jill Biden. Those two still openly profess their son is innocent of whatever crimes he may be charged with, even before he’s charged. (Amazing, that.)

Pretty much everyone else there? They would much prefer a Beltway failson who 1) made millions of dollars off of his last name from foreign governments, 2) proceeded to squander it all on sex workers and addictive drugs, and 3) now pretends to make his way in the world off of finger-paintings that just happened to be bought by prominent Democrats would simply “go away.”

The problem is that “going away” now likely entails getting put away in a federal penitentiary. Hunter, used to living a life of luxury even after he quit the crack and prostitutes, isn’t likely to take that advice. If he drags his father’s presidency with him, well, so be it. Joe Biden may indeed love his family very much — but when it comes to Hunter, Democrats in general and the administration in particular had better be on notice: It’s unrequited love.

