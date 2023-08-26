Poor, downtrodden convicted tax evader and gun criminal Hunter Biden has been forced to downgrade his standard of living to a mere $15,800-a-month Malibu home. And the move is costing the U.S. taxpayer $16,000 a month for the residence next door that the Secret Service has to rent to protect the Biden scion.

The U.K. Daily Mail reports that Hunter and his wife Melissa Cohen just moved into the three-bed, three-bath 1950’s Malibu home with a “stunning, panoramic sea views, perched on a hill in a gated community.”

Almost slum-like, isn’t it?

Hunter is reportedly paying the $189,600 rent for the year out of his own pocket. This is the same guy who only a few months ago claimed he had no money when he appeared in court in May during the case to elicit child support payments from him for the child he and his father spent four years refusing to acknowledge.

I don’t know about you, but I don’t think I could figure out how to go from telling a court I “have no money” to paying $189,600 rent a year in only a matter of three months.

That is quite a change in circumstances, isn’t it?

Still, one surely has to feel for this poor son of a president. The new home is a bit of a downgrade from his previous Malibu residence, after all.

He was living in a $20,000-a-month home that ABC News described as a “four-bedroom, three-bathroom ‘resort-style’ home with an open floor plan, vaulted high ceilings, chef’s kitchen, and French doors.”

The Daily Mail also notes that his latest Malibu home is the fourth California residence Hunter and his family have moved into in nearly as many years.

I mean, how does he hold his head high at all those swanky dinner parties and meetings with Ukrainian energy firms after taking such a downgrade in homes?

That previous Malibu home was also costing the taxpayers a pretty penny, by the way. The Secret Service was forced to rent a nearby “six-bed ‘Spanish-style’ estate home” to the tune of $30,000 a month during that Malibu residency.

But maybe Hunter is paying for the new digs with his world famous art work?

His famed paintings, ridiculed as child-like and hasty “macaroni art” by critics, reportedly brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars on reprints alone.

The originals were at one time reported to have sold for up to $500,000 a piece.

So, maybe he whipped up a few of his masterworks to pay for the new joint? And maybe his “sugar daddy” lawyer, Kevin Morris, bought a few more to help Hunter pay his bills?

Or maybe some of his dad’s deep-pocketed political donors ponied up the cash for more of Hunter’s fabulous “art” like they have in the past?

Speaking of lawyers, Hunter may have a few shekels freed up since at least one of his lawyers recently walked out on him. So, you know, he doesn’t have those bills to pay any more.

Of course, there are plenty of jokes to be had at Hunter Biden’s expense, but all to drive home the fact that this is all a perfect example of how these left-wing elites truly live in a whole other world than real Americans.

Real Americans can’t simultaneously tell a court they have no money while paying nearly $200,000 a year for a rental home, or stay out of jail even after being convicted of tax evasion and gun charges, or whip up some world class “art work” to bring in a few hundred grand in proceeds at a moment’s notice, or pull in millions from foreign operatives for a no-show job. Real Americans would find themselves truly impoverished by rapacious government sentences over all of that.

The way Hunter Biden continually skates carefree past being held accountable for his actions is truly one of the most disgusting examples of how out of control Washington D.C. is, and just how out of touch it is with real America.

