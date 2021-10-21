Share
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a news briefing at the White House on Tuesday in Washington, D.C
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a news briefing at the White House on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Psaki Snaps at GOP Leader McCarthy Over Supply Chain Issues, Seems to Think Economy Is Roaring

 By Sebastian Hughes  October 21, 2021 at 10:47am
White House press secretary Jen Psaki fired back at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy after he criticized President Joe Biden over the supply chain problems facing the U.S.

“Mr. President, it’s time for you to reevaluate your priorities,” McCarthy tweeted Wednesday alongside a letter from House Republicans to Biden.

“We must address our supply chain and ports crisis before Congress considers any additional social spending and taxation legislation.”

“Let’s do facts instead,” Psaki responded. “Job growth is up 10x over the end of the Trump-McCarthy economy, UI claims are down 60%+, and 5m more people are back to work.”

She added that if McCarthy wished to aid the economy, “he would support our bill to invest in ports, roads, bridges, and jobs.”

Ports and truck yards have suffered bottlenecks as a result of labor shortages and high consumer demand.

According to a poll released Friday, 51 percent of Americans said an item they wanted was out of stock in stores. The poll was conducted from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3 among 686 American adults with a margin of error of +/- 4 percent.

On Sunday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg admitted that supply chain disruptions will “continue into next year” and attributed high demand to Biden’s economic agenda.

“If you think about those images of ships, for example, waiting at anchor on the West Coast — you know, every one of those ships is full of record amounts of goods that Americans are buying because demand is up, because income is up, because the president has successfully guided this economy out of the teeth of a terrifying recession,” Buttigieg added.

Truth and Accuracy

Sebastian Hughes
Conversation