White House press secretary Jen Psaki fired back at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy after he criticized President Joe Biden over the supply chain problems facing the U.S.

“Mr. President, it’s time for you to reevaluate your priorities,” McCarthy tweeted Wednesday alongside a letter from House Republicans to Biden.

“We must address our supply chain and ports crisis before Congress considers any additional social spending and taxation legislation.”

Mr. President, it’s time for you to reevaluate your priorities. We must address our supply chain and ports crisis before Congress considers any additional social spending and taxation legislation. Read Republicans’ full letter to President Biden here: pic.twitter.com/klkCiBSITD — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) October 20, 2021

“Let’s do facts instead,” Psaki responded. “Job growth is up 10x over the end of the Trump-McCarthy economy, UI claims are down 60%+, and 5m more people are back to work.”

Let’s do facts instead. Under @POTUS, job growth is up 10x over the end of the Trump-McCarthy economy, UI claims are down 60%+, and 5m more people are back to work.

If @GOPLeader wanted to help our economy, he would support our bill to invest in ports, roads, bridges, and jobs. https://t.co/bXcRHkGzQS — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) October 21, 2021

She added that if McCarthy wished to aid the economy, “he would support our bill to invest in ports, roads, bridges, and jobs.”

Ports and truck yards have suffered bottlenecks as a result of labor shortages and high consumer demand.

According to a poll released Friday, 51 percent of Americans said an item they wanted was out of stock in stores. The poll was conducted from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3 among 686 American adults with a margin of error of +/- 4 percent.

On Sunday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg admitted that supply chain disruptions will “continue into next year” and attributed high demand to Biden’s economic agenda.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says supply chain disruptions will “continue into next year.” “… demand is up, because income is up, because the president has successfully guided this economy out of the teeth of a terrifying recession.” pic.twitter.com/uuFPhZoG8z — The Recount (@therecount) October 17, 2021

“If you think about those images of ships, for example, waiting at anchor on the West Coast — you know, every one of those ships is full of record amounts of goods that Americans are buying because demand is up, because income is up, because the president has successfully guided this economy out of the teeth of a terrifying recession,” Buttigieg added.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.