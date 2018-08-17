SECTIONS
Official: Puerto Rico’s Grid ‘Won’t Last Another Hurricane’

By Tim Pearce
at 2:17pm
Puerto Rico’s grid is largely repaired but nowhere near stable or resilient enough to withstand another hurricane, according to a top official in Puerto Rico’s Popular Democratic Party.

The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority announced that the utility’s last customer received full power Tuesday.

Generators hooked up to micro-grids are powering at least several communities across the island while the power grid continues to be repaired.

Not all parts of Puerto Rico are receiving power, however.

“For sure, not all the people have power back,” PDP president Héctor Ferrer told The Daily Caller News Foundation in an email.

“There are pockets in different parts of the island that have not yet been restored, but I can’t tell you in numbers.”

Ferrer is leading Puerto Rico’s minority party and challenging Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló for the head of the island’s government.

“(The grid) won’t last another hurricane,” Ferrer told TheDCNF.

“It is not a new grid, it was repaired.”

Puerto Rico’s infrastructure, communications and power grid were reduced to shambles when Hurricane Maria struck the island on Sept. 20, 2017.

Federal emergency officials and the island’s government have been working for 11 months to restore power to the island and move thousands of refugees into shelters.

The government of Puerto Rico did not respond to a request for comment.

PREPA could not be reached for comment.

