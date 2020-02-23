Punk Charged for Turning Kids' Snowball Fun Into Gunbattle

A Wisconsin man is being charged for allegedly shooting two children after their snowball prank seemingly upset him.

William Carson of Milwaukee is accused of being the gunman in a Jan. 4 rampage that left two kids with serious gunshot wounds.

According to WITI, the 24-year-old Carson was originally set off after his car was hit by snowballs.

A criminal complaint claims that a group of kids were throwing snowballs at cars driving by them, but the fun ended when one hit Carson’s car. The adult drove back to the kids before getting out of his car and opening fire.

Two children, ages 12 and 13, were struck by gunfire, WDJT-TV reported.

TRENDING: Bolton Breaks Silence on 'Grossly Partisan' Impeachment, Blasts Dems Who Wanted Him To Testify

Carson then fled the scene.

Police eventually arrested the alleged shooter more than a week later after he attempted to run from authorities, according to WITI.

Law enforcement officers found a gun inside Carson’s car and are confident that the firearm was the same one used to terrorize the children eight days prior.

According to a criminal complaint, Oak Creek police arrested William Carson on Jan. 12. Police found a handgun in his car. It was test fired & an officer found it highly probable the casings found from the shooting on Jan. 4 were fired from Carson’s gun. pic.twitter.com/ZPkftTkgJO — Brittany Lewis (@brittlewisnews) February 17, 2020

Records reveal that the pistol was bought 11 days before the initial shooting.

Carson claims it was in his possession alone and was purchased for self-defense.

It’s unclear why the gunman decided to open fire on children throwing snowballs, but Carson now faces a whopping list of felonies including two counts of first-degree reckless injury and five counts of recklessly endangering safety in the first degree.

The 13-year-old victim went public after the shooting, describing the terror he and the other children felt during the rampage.

“When I was hiding, I thought me and my cousin was gonna die,” 13-year-old Nick Johnson told WDJT, “because I thought he would get out of his car and was still looking for us, but after that I guess he just left.”

RELATED: Ex-Sanders Criminal Justice Adviser Planted Guns, Ammo To Help Prisoners Break Out of Jail: Police

Do you think this man should face jail time for his reckless actions? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“Stop snapping on people. It was just a snowball,” he later continued.

“They could have just said ‘I’m going to whoop y’all’s butts’ or come chase us or something and take us to our house, and tell our parents or something like that.”

Fortunately, it looks like the gunman has been captured without snapping on any other innocent children.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.