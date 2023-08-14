A woman who exercised her Second Amendment right to carry a firearm didn’t hesitate to use it last week when her husband was held at gunpoint in Indiana, police said.

According to officers, a man in the community of Salem had a gun pointed at him by his daughter’s former boyfriend. That was when his wife stepped in and saved him from potentially being executed in his own front yard.

Rather than see her family shattered by the actions of a bad guy with a gun, the armed woman jumped into action to defend life.

According to WDRB, investigators said a man named Michael Chastain went to the home of the parents of a former girlfriend last Monday and drove through their yard.

The former girlfriend was not at the scene and did not live there.

Indiana State Police didn’t release many details about the alleged aggressive confrontation but did say Chastain ended up forcing his victim to the ground.

Then, officers said, he put a gun to the man’s head. It is not clear what words were exchanged between the two men but, as is often said, actions speak louder than words.

The man’s wife saw him in a perilous situation and retrieved a handgun from inside the home. Police said she walked outside with it, took aim at Chastain and opened fire, according to WLKY.

Should all law-abiding citizen own and know how to use a firearm? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

She was either lucky or familiar with the firearm because Chastain died at a local hospital following the shot. No one else was injured, and police have not identified the would-be victim nor his wife.

As is common with shootings such as this one, police are still investigating the incident. The district attorney in Washington County, Indiana, will ultimately decide whether any charges are warranted.

But according to the details, the woman will almost certainly be cleared of any wrongdoing while her husband will never be able to deny her love for him.

Firearms are so often demonized in our country by Democrats, the corporate media and the anti-gun lobby.

There never seems to be a shortage of people with bad intentions willing to use them for violent ends.

But the right to bear arms is enshrined in our Constitution. When good, honest people who lawfully purchase, carry and practice with their guns are unafraid to act, it makes the world a safer place.

The death of any human being is tragic, and that includes that of Chastain. Someone out there called him a son or a brother.

But according to the Indiana State Police, he was a known criminal who made a decision to put a gun to the head of another man, WDRB reported.

He found out through the loss of his life that a woman with a gun is a formable foe.

Guns, especially for people who are older, less mobile or smaller in stature are the ultimate equalizer in any situation where violence is a likely outcome.

And as always, this story is another reminder that people are their own first responders.

Had this woman not acted, police could very well have been dispatched to the scene of a double homicide or worse.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.