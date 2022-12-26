Parler Share
Lifestyle & Human Interest

Purple Heart Veteran Thinks He's Going to Be Honored at Ceremony, Instead Receives Brand-New House

 By Amanda Thomason  December 26, 2022 at 4:50pm
Parler Share

Aaron Cabrera knows a lot about suffering and loss. He’s experienced much of both in his life, but continues to push himself to learn, improve himself, and serve others.

Cabrera was born in Cuba but his family sought political asylum in the United States. The day after 9/11, when he was living in Texas as a young 20-something, Cabrera felt the need to serve this great country and got up and enrolled in the Army.

Nearly nine years later, and after two tours in Iraq, Cabrera was not the same person who’d entered the military all those years ago. He had earned a “Purple Heart, a Combat Action Badge, an Iraq Campaign Medal with two stars, five Army Commendation Medals, two Army Good Conduct Medals and a Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, among other awards,” according to Operation Finally Home’s website.

But those recognitions had come at a price. A piece of shrapnel nearly took his life when it tore through him, from his back through his stomach, and a medic barely saved his life. He returned to his work after healing, but the injury left its mark on him.



Trending:
As Special Grand Jury Probe Into Trump and 2020 Election Closes, We Could Face an 'Epic' Moment in History

Now he deals with traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, migraines, and hearing loss.

He’s also suffered the loss of his mother and his oldest son, both of whom took their own lives.

But Cabrera has shown unparalleled resilience. He continues to pursue his education, hoping to eventually become a music educator, and keeps active hiking, making music and hanging out with his son.



He took the pain of losing his family members and started a nonprofit, “Diego’s Wish,” to help families who have also lost children to suicide. He also co-founded the nonprofit “Warriors Within” to assist veterans through yoga and meditation classes.

So when he was invited to a special celebration in November 2021, he figured it was some sort of effort to honor Purple Heart recipients — but as it turned out, it was a ceremony just for him.



During that ceremony, he learned a brand-new home was being built just for him and his family in Liberty Hill, Texas. It would come fully furnished and mortgage-free, giving him comfortable, worry-free accommodations for the foreseeable future.

“It means the world to my son and I, and I would never be able to repay this incredible gift,” he said, according to KEYE-TV. “I hope to one day to be able to pay it forward in some sort of capacity, so thank you, I appreciate it.

Related:
800 Families of Fallen Heroes Get Game-Changing Christmas Present - This Is How We Should Treat Veterans

“Moving forward, tomorrow is a new day, thanks to all of you. A new life begins on the other side of that door; a new life that to hopefully make my sons proud and my friends and do as much as I can in this unforgiving world.”

The generous gift was made possible through a partnership between Operation Finally Home (OPFH), Highland Homes, and H-E-B Operation Appreciation.

“Operation Finally Home provides mortgage-free homes, home modifications and transitional housing to wounded, ill and injured military veterans, first responders and their families in honor of their service and sacrifice to country and community,” the OPFH states on their website.



“Based in New Braunfels, Texas, Operation Finally Home was established in 2005 as a non-partisan/non-profit 501(c)(3) organization and has completed or is in the planning stages on more than 300 home projects in more than 31 states.”

It’s the 40th home H-E-B had helped build for needy recipients.

“It is just truly an honor to be here with each of you, as we welcome home an American hero and his family for his profound service and sacrifice to this great country,” H-E-B public affairs manager Johnny Mojica said, according to KEYE-TV.



The official handover took place on Dec. 22, and Cabrera was able to be in his new home for the holidays.

“There is one thing to say loved by your community,” Cabrera said, according to KTBC.

“This is really ‘loved by your community.'”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Purple Heart Veteran Thinks He's Going to Be Honored at Ceremony, Instead Receives Brand-New House
Waste Service Truck Picks Up Dumpster and Dumps it, Then Driver Spots Person in Hopper Camera
Austin Residents Call Authorities After Finding 16-Foot Snake That Had Been Roaming Area for Months
Southwest Plans Sweet Surprise for 11-Year-Old Girl Returning Home After Surgery for Rare Syndrome
Video: Cop and Good Samaritans Rescue Great-Grandmother and 3-Year-Old Pinned Under Car
See more...

Conversation