Login
SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Mewe Share P Share

Queen's Granddaughter Announces Arrival of Baby Boy After Incredible Home Birth in Her Bathroom

This image portrays Zara and Mike Tindall, who just had their third child and the queen's 10th great-grandchild.Max Mumby - Indigo / Getty ImagesThis image portrays Zara and Mike Tindall, who just had their third child and the queen's 10th great-grandchild. (Max Mumby / Indigo - Getty Images)

By Amanda Thomason
Published March 24, 2021 at 1:43pm
Mewe Share P Share

On Sunday, the queen’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall, welcomed baby number three for her and her husband, Mike Tindall.

Zara had previously experienced two miscarriages quite publicly thanks to her position. She was frank about how difficult the process was.

“I think that’s the hardest thing, in our situation, is that everyone knew. And very much, you know, when things like that happen, you know normally it’s just your family and friends, but unfortunately, everyone … everyone knew about it,” Zara told BBC Breakfast in 2018.

“Actually you know, a lot of … had so many letters saying, you know, ‘so sorry, we’ve been through the same thing,’ and you know which was incredible — and you know, thank you to all those people. But it is — it just showed how … how often it does happen …”

TRENDING: Joe Biden Under Investigation

Zara’s husband Mike, who runs a podcast called “The Good, The Bad & The Rugby,” announced the couple’s most recent pregnancy in December, making his hopes known.

“I’d like a boy this time,” he said, according to People. “I’ve got two girls. I would like a boy, but I will love it whatever, whether it’s a boy or a girl but please be a boy!”

And on Sunday, Lucas Philip Tindall, Queen Elizabeth’s 10th great-grandchild, made his debut under interesting circumstances.

“A little baby boy arrived at my house!” Mike said on Wednesday’s podcast, according to People.

Zara had been having contractions all night, so they’d sent their other two children — Mia, 7, and Lena, 2 — to a friend’s place. But as labor progressed, family friend Dolly Maude who was visiting “recognized that we wouldn’t have got to hospital in time.”

“So, it was run into the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get a mat on the floor, towels down, ‘brace-brace-brace,'” Mike explained.

“Fortunately, the midwife, who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn’t that far away, so she drove up, got there just as we’d assumed the pos-ish [as he called the position]. And then the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived.”

RELATED: The Queen Just Issued a Response to Meghan Markle's Allegations

After all was said and done, the baby boy weighed in at 8 pounds, 4 ounces, and his siblings are smitten with him.

Mike made sure to praise Zara as well, saying she “was a warrior as always. She was back up. We went for a walk [on Monday] morning with him. All good.”

Since then, Mike has enjoyed skin-on-skin bonding with his son while watching sports.

While her majesty may have to wait a bit to peek in on the newest family addition, the palace did release a statement on her behalf.

“The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news and look forward to meeting their 10th Great Grandchild when circumstances allow,” the royals said in a statement.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Queen's Granddaughter Announces Arrival of Baby Boy After Incredible Home Birth in Her Bathroom
WWII Vet Who Never Got to Graduate HS Receives Surprise Diploma Nearly 80 Years Later
Olympic Surfing Hopeful Dead at 22 After Being Struck by Lightning While Training
Country Star Dies at 33 After Rollover Car Crash
Family Accidentally Sells Treasured Heirloom After Grandmother's Death, Now Pleading with Public to Help Find It
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×