On Sunday, the queen’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall, welcomed baby number three for her and her husband, Mike Tindall.

Zara had previously experienced two miscarriages quite publicly thanks to her position. She was frank about how difficult the process was.

“I think that’s the hardest thing, in our situation, is that everyone knew. And very much, you know, when things like that happen, you know normally it’s just your family and friends, but unfortunately, everyone … everyone knew about it,” Zara told BBC Breakfast in 2018.

“Actually you know, a lot of … had so many letters saying, you know, ‘so sorry, we’ve been through the same thing,’ and you know which was incredible — and you know, thank you to all those people. But it is — it just showed how … how often it does happen …”

Zara’s husband Mike, who runs a podcast called “The Good, The Bad & The Rugby,” announced the couple’s most recent pregnancy in December, making his hopes known.

“I’d like a boy this time,” he said, according to People. “I’ve got two girls. I would like a boy, but I will love it whatever, whether it’s a boy or a girl but please be a boy!”

And on Sunday, Lucas Philip Tindall, Queen Elizabeth’s 10th great-grandchild, made his debut under interesting circumstances.

“A little baby boy arrived at my house!” Mike said on Wednesday’s podcast, according to People.

Zara had been having contractions all night, so they’d sent their other two children — Mia, 7, and Lena, 2 — to a friend’s place. But as labor progressed, family friend Dolly Maude who was visiting “recognized that we wouldn’t have got to hospital in time.”

“So, it was run into the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get a mat on the floor, towels down, ‘brace-brace-brace,'” Mike explained.

“Fortunately, the midwife, who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn’t that far away, so she drove up, got there just as we’d assumed the pos-ish [as he called the position]. And then the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived.”

After all was said and done, the baby boy weighed in at 8 pounds, 4 ounces, and his siblings are smitten with him.

Mike made sure to praise Zara as well, saying she “was a warrior as always. She was back up. We went for a walk [on Monday] morning with him. All good.”

Since then, Mike has enjoyed skin-on-skin bonding with his son while watching sports.

While her majesty may have to wait a bit to peek in on the newest family addition, the palace did release a statement on her behalf.

“The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news and look forward to meeting their 10th Great Grandchild when circumstances allow,” the royals said in a statement.

