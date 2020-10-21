Radio host Michael Savage mocked Rush Limbaugh on Monday for “crying about his cancer on air” following the conservative radio icon’s health update to his listeners.

Limbaugh told his listeners on Monday that “the days where I do not think I’m under a death sentence are over” and his fight with cancer is “terminal.”

“Limbaugh’s crying about his cancer on air! worst 15 minutes in radio history!” Savage tweeted in response. “I PROMISE MY AUDIENCE THIS – I WILL NOT DRAG YOU DOWN WITH ME!

“Best wishes RUSH, but stop and leave the stage with dignity.”

compare this to Lou Gehrig in Yankee Stadium — Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) October 19, 2020

“[C]ompare this to Lou Gehrig in Yankee Stadium,” he added.

Savage was referring to Gehrig’s 1939 farewell speech when he called himself “the luckiest man on the face of the earth.”

The host of “The Savage Nation” was quickly reprimanded on Twitter for his insensitive comments.

“I think I speak for, oh, pretty much everyone when I say STFU you absolute douchebag,” Megyn Kelly tweeted.

“Were you hacked or are you just awful?” columnist Rita Panahi asked.

Other people simply responded, “Unfollowing” and “Delete this.”

Limbaugh revealed his advanced lung cancer diagnosis in February but vowed to stay on the radio as he battled the disease. Limbaugh said in May that his treatment was physically grueling but that he would not stop fighting.

As recently as July, he said he was hoping the treatment would give him “extra innings.”

But on Monday, Limbaugh told his audience that the latest results show the cancer that had been stymied is growing once again, according to a transcript of his remarks posted on his website.

Despite the grim update, Limbaugh spent most of his discussion about his health talking about blessings.

“You know, all in all, I feel very blessed to be here speaking with you today. Some days are harder than others. I do get fatigued now. I do get very, very tired now. I’m not gonna mislead you about that. But I am extremely grateful to be able to come here to the studio and to maintain as much normalcy as possible — and it’s still true,” he said.

“You know, I wake up every day and thank God that I did. I go to bed every night praying I’m gonna wake up. I don’t know how many of you do that, those of you who are not sick, those of you who are not facing something like I and countless other millions are. But it’s a blessing when you wake up. It’s a stop-everything-and-thank-God moment.”

