Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Radio Host Mocks Rush Limbaugh for 'Crying About His Cancer on Air'

×
By Erin Coates
Published October 21, 2020 at 8:56am
P Share Print

Radio host Michael Savage mocked Rush Limbaugh on Monday for “crying about his cancer on air” following the conservative radio icon’s health update to his listeners.

Limbaugh told his listeners on Monday that “the days where I do not think I’m under a death sentence are over” and his fight with cancer is “terminal.”

“Limbaugh’s crying about his cancer on air! worst 15 minutes in radio history!” Savage tweeted in response. “I PROMISE MY AUDIENCE THIS – I WILL NOT DRAG YOU DOWN WITH ME!

“Best wishes RUSH, but stop and leave the stage with dignity.”

TRENDING: Former Biden Business Associate Flips, Confirms Hunter Traded on His Dad's Influence

“[C]ompare this to Lou Gehrig in Yankee Stadium,” he added.

Savage was referring to Gehrig’s 1939 farewell speech when he called himself “the luckiest man on the face of the earth.”

The host of “The Savage Nation” was quickly reprimanded on Twitter for his insensitive comments.

“I think I speak for, oh, pretty much everyone when I say STFU you absolute douchebag,” Megyn Kelly tweeted.

“Were you hacked or are you just awful?” columnist Rita Panahi asked.

RELATED: Rush Limbaugh Gives Harrowing Health Update

Other people simply responded, “Unfollowing” and “Delete this.”

Do you think Savage's comments were uncalled for?

Limbaugh revealed his advanced lung cancer diagnosis in February but vowed to stay on the radio as he battled the disease. Limbaugh said in May that his treatment was physically grueling but that he would not stop fighting.

As recently as July, he said he was hoping the treatment would give him “extra innings.”

But on Monday, Limbaugh told his audience that the latest results show the cancer that had been stymied is growing once again, according to a transcript of his remarks posted on his website.

Despite the grim update, Limbaugh spent most of his discussion about his health talking about blessings.

“You know, all in all, I feel very blessed to be here speaking with you today. Some days are harder than others. I do get fatigued now. I do get very, very tired now. I’m not gonna mislead you about that. But I am extremely grateful to be able to come here to the studio and to maintain as much normalcy as possible — and it’s still true,” he said.

“You know, I wake up every day and thank God that I did. I go to bed every night praying I’m gonna wake up. I don’t know how many of you do that, those of you who are not sick, those of you who are not facing something like I and countless other millions are. But it’s a blessing when you wake up. It’s a stop-everything-and-thank-God moment.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Pope Francis Comes Out in Support of Same-Sex Civil Unions, Departing from Catholic Doctrine
New Poll: Americans' Economic Confidence Keeps Growing
Hollywood Superstar Hit with Avalanche of Attacks for Refusing To Attend Biden Fundraiser
Radio Host Mocks Rush Limbaugh for 'Crying About His Cancer on Air'
New Polls Show Most Americans Support Barrett's Nomination, Oppose Court Packing
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×