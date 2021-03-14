From the heights of his intellect, Dr. Anthony Fauci looks down on Americans as he spews “noble lies,” Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky said Friday.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and also a special White House adviser to President Joe Biden, has been America’s chief medical authority on the virus.

Paul, who has never been a fan of Fauci’s pronouncements, lashed out at Fauci during a Friday appearance on “The Ingraham Angle,” according to Fox News.

In November, Fauci noted that the U.S. has an “independent spirit.”

“I can understand that, but now is the time to do what you’re told,” he said then, according to CNBC.

Host Laura Ingraham noted that Paul was among the few who has publicly questioned Fauci, according to Ingraham’s LifeZette website.

“Senator, you have been one of the few lawmakers to directly call out Dr. Fauci’s lies. Are people afraid to question him? And if so, why?” Ingraham said.

“Well, it’s the science — and people are afraid of, you know, scientists, and he’s put on a pedestal,” Paul said.

Paul then said Fauci thinks he knows more than everyone else.

“But you have to remember that his lies are noble lies, Laura. He’s not telling you this because he’s a mean man,” Paul said.

“He’s telling you this because he feels sorry for you because you don’t understand, and Americans aren’t smart enough to make an informed decision. So, he fashions himself some sort of Greek philosopher. He tells you these noble lies,” Paul said.

Paul used Fauci’s initial opposition to wearing masks to illustrate his point.

“So, at first, he told you that all the masks don’t work. But he told you that because he wanted to protect the N-95 masks, which actually in a health setting do work. But then, later on, he said, all masks do work,” Paul said.

“But that’s also a lie also because, really only the N-95 masks work. It’s a compilation of lies. But they’re all done to protect you because he doesn’t think you’re smart enough to make any of these decisions on your own.”

Paul added that the hot-button issue of lockdowns and masks and all of the other government responses to the coronavirus need an objective review to determine if anything the government did actually made a difference.

“You can sequentially look at the date when each mandate was passed and when it got ratcheted up. You can look at the incidence of the disease, and what you find is they were proportional, meaning the more mandates we got, the more disease we got,” he said.

“The mandates did not cause the disease, but there is no evidence the mandate slowed down the disease at all.”

