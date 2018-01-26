Rapper Eminem Takes Another Shot at Trump, Gets Immediate Backlash

Rapper Eminem is known for his ability to express emotion through a diverse vocabulary, however, his age may be catching up to him as the only words he seems capable of espousing are President Donald Trump.

During the 2017 BET Awards, a video of Eminem performing a rap aimed at Trump aired live.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, called Trump a “racist 94-year-old grandpa” and a multitude of other slanderous epithets during the four-minute lyrical diatribe.

WARNING: THE VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE.

Now, Mathers is back in the spotlight once again in a desperate attempt to capture the president’s attention.

In a recent interview with Billboard, the Grammy Award-winning rapper called Trump a “f—ing turd,” and referred to Trump supporters as “fanatics.”

“I called it just from the rallies he was having when he first started running. Because just watching the impact he has, they were fanatics,” Mathers told Billboard. “There is something to be said about the person who really felt like he might do something for them.”

He then went on to claim that Trump “just f—ing duped everybody.”

The 45-year-old musician then went on to state that presidential runner-up Hillary Clinton would’ve been a better president than Trump.

“I know that Hillary (Clinton) had her flaws, but you know what? Anything would have been better (than Trump),” Mathers said, according to The Daily Wire. “A f—ing turd would have been better as a president.”

Mathers stated that he feels for those who backed Trump during the election cycle, only to be, as Mathers puts it, “duped.”

“He made these people feel like he was really going to do something for them,” he said. “It’s just so f—ing disgusting how divisive his language is, the rhetoric, the Charlottesville s—, just watching it going, ‘I can’t believe he’s saying this.'”

The “Lose Yourself” rapper then criticized the president for comments he made in 2016 about Sen. John McCain of Arizona.

“You’re f—ing with military veterans, you’re talking about a military war hero who was captured and tortured,” Mathers added. “It just didn’t matter. It doesn’t matter. And that’s some scary s— to me.”

Mathers also revealed during the interview that he doesn’t care if he loses a massive portion of his fan-base for attacking the president.

If the Billboard comment section is any indication, the rapper’s fan-base may be steadily dwindling.

“Eminem: ‘Please give me attention!!!'” one user wrote.

Another commented: “M&M ? Whats that? Something from 1987 ?”

“Opportunist. Hypocrite. Race bater. Wants to sell more records M&M. That’s you,” another commenter posted.

In November, Mathers stated that he was “extremely angry” that Trump didn’t respond to his freestyle rap diss launched one month prior.

During the interview, Mathers said he “can’t stand” Trump, and felt as if the president was “not paying attention” to him.

“I was kind of waiting for him to say something … and for some reason, he didn’t say anything,” Mathers said.

With a busy agenda, it is likely that Trump will not respond to Mathers’ second attempt at a response.

As noted by The Western Journal, Trump attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he gave a speech on Friday to political and business leaders from across the world.

