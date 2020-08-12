SECTIONS
Raymond Allen, 'Sanford and Son' and 'Good Times' Actor, Dead at Age 91

By Amanda Thomason
Published August 12, 2020 at 1:27pm
Actor Raymond Allen died Monday at a long-term care center in California.

His family members told TMZ that while the actor did pass away due to respiratory issues, they were not related to COVID-19.

He had been in the care facility for four years and often struggled with pneumonia.

Allen was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on March 5, 1929. He had 11 older siblings, according to the New York Post.

He was married to Barbra Williams from 1963 to 1977 and had three children.

According to IMDb, “[h]is unusual speech patterns and facial expressions often got him typecast playing drunk characters.”

Allen is best known for playing Uncle Woodrow “Woody” Anderson in the sitcom “Sanford and Son” and “Ned the Wino” in the sitcom “Good Times” — which his daughter, Ta Ronce Allen, also had a part in.

He played a variety of parts in other TV shows, including “The Jeffersons,” “Starsky and Hutch” and “The Love Boat.”

Active in film and television from 1973 to 1985, he had his last role in a television movie called “Gus Brown and Midnight Brewster.”

After his acting days, he lived in Lancaster, California.

This week, Ta Ronce Allen let friends, family and fans know of her father’s passing through social media.

“Just wanted to let The Allen Family and friends know that Dad received his wing two hours ago,” she shared on Monday.

“His warmth, kind heart and cleaver sayings will be missed. His laughter will ring in heaven. Rest In Heavenly Peace Raymond Allen. The last of 12 siblings.”

A day later, she posted again, announcing another loss.

“What a day this is been,” Ta Ronce Allen shared Tuesday on Facebook. “I am so surrounded by love from friends and family.

“This has been one of the hardest days of my life I lost my father Raymond Allen and my cousin Deborah Doll (his niece). They are now both being held by the wings of angels.”

Raymond is survived by his daughters Brenda and Ta Ronce.

He also had a son, Raymond Gilmore Allen Jr., who has already died.

