Sex offenders are using the flood of illegal immigrants crossing America’s Southern Border to return to the country where they were convicted.

Border Patrol agents in the San Diego area arrested 25 illegal immigrant sex offenders during the 2020 federal fiscal year. They have arrested 25 since the new federal fiscal year began in October, according to a news release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Over the past five weeks, Laredo Sector agents have apprehended at least 11 illegal immigrants convicted of sex crimes against children, according to the Laredo Morning Times.

Border Patrol Del Rio Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero last month that arrests of sex offenders were up about 2,000 percent this year, according to Law Enforcement Today.

That has since risen to 2,500 percent, according to The Washington Times.

Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, said sex offenders know that the border crisis is an unrivaled opportunity to return to the United States.

“Everybody knows that right now is the best time to try to get across because you’ve got a much better chance of evading apprehension,” he said.

Skero noted the trend in March after three sex offenders were arrested in the Del Rio, Texas, sector.

“We continue to see an increase in convicted sex offenders entering the country illegally,” Skero said. “I credit our agents and law enforcement partners for quickly identifying them and ensuring that they do not make it into our communities.”

In the San Diego area, it took six months to top the number of sex offenders arrested in all of fiscal 2020, Aaron Heitke, the chief patrol agent for that sector, said.

“This year, there has been an alarming uptrend in the apprehension of convicted sex offenders,” he said.

Judd said the border-wide rush of sex offenders is typical of this current crisis, which is unlike past surges when one part of the border would be a hot spot.

“It’s everywhere now,” he said.

Border Patrol agents are still using pieces of Trump-era rules President Joe Biden has not yet dismantled to send back most single adult males.

But the Border Patrol knows that for all of the illegal immigrants it catches, many enter the country.

Last month, the estimate of those who got away was 40,600, according to the Times.

For weeks, Republican congressmen from Texas have been hammering away at the Biden administration over the flow of sex offenders into the country, according to Fox News.

“I’m glad to see these predators taken off the streets but what should concern all Americans are the additional criminal illegal immigrants crossing our southern border undetected because of the mass migration at our southern border,” said Rep. Troy Nehls.

“Biden is complicit in the human trafficking and drug trafficking profiting from his reckless open border policies, and it’ll ultimately be on law enforcement and local communities to clean up this Biden Border Crisis,” he said.

