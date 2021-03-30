Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
Mewe Share P Share

The Record for Child Migrant Crossings in a Month Was Almost 11.5K, It's About to Get a Lot Worse Than That

Oscar, an unaccompanied migrant childEd Jones - AFP / Getty ImagesIn a photo taken on Saturday, unaccompanied Guatemalan child immigrant Oscar (12), who arrived illegally across the Rio Grande river from Mexico, stands after disembarking from a boat near the U.S. border city of Roma, Texas. (Ed Jones - AFP / Getty Images)

By Cameron Arcand
Published March 29, 2021 at 6:43pm
Mewe Share P Share

The crisis at the southern border is shattering concerning records and shows no signs of stopping in the near future.

New data from Customs and Border Protection projects in March alone, over 16,000 children will be apprehended by the end of the month, breaking the previous record of 11,475 in May 2019.

These new projections are roughly 10,000 children higher than what the administration predicted prior to the surge last month, according to Axios.

The administration said last month it expected 13,000 unaccompanied children would cross the border in May. New numbers show the expectation of 22,000 to 25,000 in light of the current situation.

By September, CBP projected as many as 26,000 apprehensions of unaccompanied minors.

TRENDING: Watch: Rep. Ted Lieu Explodes After Congressional Witness Talked About Discrimination in College, Shouts Down the Stunned Guest

However, the Biden administration continues to pretend this is not a major issue, instead suggesting the surge is seasonal.

“There is a significant increase in the number of people coming to the border in the winter months of January, February, March. It happens every year,” the president said during his news conference last week.

Should there be a wall at the southern border?

Some facilities at the border are overcrowded, raising serious questions about the livability of the conditions, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

A facility holding minors in Donna, Texas, is currently operating at over 700 percent capacity, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has stepped in to assist.

It is hard to get a clear picture of what is truly happening, as the media has faced great difficulty gaining access to the facilities.

The administration has said that due to the pandemic, it is only offering extremely limited access to the border facilities — and not the ones that are past capacity.

John Moore, a Getty Images special correspondent, called out the administration on Twitter for its lack of transparency.

RELATED: Lara Trump Blasts the 'Total Hypocrisy' of Dems' Border Response in First Appearance as Fox News Contributor

“I respectfully ask US Customs and Border Protection to stop blocking media access to their border operations. I have photographed CBP under Bush, Obama and Trump but now – zero access is granted to media,” Moore tweeted earlier this month.

“There’s no modern precedent for a full physical ban on media access to CBP border operations. To those who might say, cut them some slack – they are dealing with a situation, I’d say that showing the US response to the current immigrant surge is exactly the media’s role,” he added.

Journalists play a crucial role in holding the government accountable, but the Biden administration feels that it deserves some leniency because the majority of the establishment media tends to favor the left.

The lack of definitive policy action from the White House is only going to prolong the issue, which is dangerous for both migrants and border communities.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Location
Orange County
Languages Spoken
English







The Record for Child Migrant Crossings in a Month Was Almost 11.5K, It's About to Get a Lot Worse Than That
'Tiger King' Star Turned Green and Blue, Airlifted to Hospital, Suspects Poisoning: Report
Young Not Stupid: A Suez Blockage Shouldn't Hurt Americans But Thanks to the Global Economy It Will
If You Drive a Car, You Might Soon Be Paying Buttigieg's 'Miles Traveled Tax'
Fact Check: Biden Falsely Claims Nearly All Trump's Tax Cuts Went to Wealthy
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×