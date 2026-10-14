A Roman Catholic high school in Oregon is taking issue with the foundational football maxim of legendary coach Vince Lombardi that “winning isn’t everything; it’s the only thing.”

After winning a 63-0 game against Cottage Grove, Marist Catholic High School announced that it had removed Zach Loboy as head football coach, according to KVAL-TV.

The lopsided score reflected only the first half because the game was called at halftime.

Marist tried two onside kicks as it kept up the pressure and racked up more and more points.

Here is a clip of Marist Catholic onside kicking, up 57-0 late in the 2Q… #opreps https://t.co/ghbWGzYE5R — Mid-Major Media (@MidMajorMedia) October 13, 2026

The first half included at least two onside kicks from the Spartans.

As noted on X, one of the onside kicks came with Marist leading 57-0.

The school did not offer an official explanation, but Mid-Major Media posted on X that the game was a factor.

“It is believed that the reason Loboy was let go was due to Marist Catholic running up the score to 64-0 in the first half versus Cottage Grove, going against the school’s code of conduct,” the post said.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Sources close to the Marist Catholic Football program have confirmed that Zach Loboy has been relieved of his duties as Head Football Coach. It is believed that the reason Loboy was let go was due to Marist Catholic running up the score to 64-0 in the first half versus Cottage Grove, going against the school’s code of conduct. Surprising news out of Eugene, Jake Lowther is set to finish the season as Interim Head Coach. @KEZI9Sports @OreHSsports #opreps — Mid-Major Media (@MidMajorMedia) October 13, 2026

A report in The Athletic said Marist athletic director Rick Gardner, Cottage Grove athletic director Garrett Bridgens, and Lane County Football Association commissioner Mike Whitty all agreed to end the game.

“It wasn’t a forfeit; it wasn’t that our coaches and players did not want to continue,” Bridgens said. “We were working in the best interest of our kids, our fans — the entire situation — to do what was best for everyone. This was the ADs and the commissioner of officials working together to make that decision.”

Gardner said Loboy’s conduct in the game “is really not reflective of the school’s mission and how we want to treat our opponents.”

“Our athletic program tries to adhere to the mission and the values of Marist Catholic High School,” he said. “In this particular case, we definitely fell short.”

Marist Catholic Principal Bob Fraley wrote to parents and guardians to explain the decision.

Should high school teams be allowed to run up the score? Yes, it's part of competition No, it should be against the rules Only if the other team is not competitive Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it's part of competition 53% (10 votes) No, it should be against the rules 32% (6 votes) Only if the other team is not competitive 16% (3 votes)

“I am writing to inform you that Marist has made the decision to remove Zach Loboy from his position as Head Varsity Football Coach, effective immediately. Following Friday’s game against Cottage Grove, we determined that a change in leadership was necessary to reflect our school’s mission and values,” the letter said.

“For the remainder of the season, Jake Lowther will serve as interim Head Football Coach. Jake joined our football staff this year after previously serving as a Varsity Assistant Coach at Cascade High School,” the letter said.

“We are confident that Jake will provide the leadership and guidance our student-athletes need. Our priority is to support our players, maintain a positive team environment, and help the team finish the season strong,” the letter continued.

“We recognize that a coaching change in the middle of a season can be difficult for players and families.”

Cottage Grove is 1-5 on the season, with a combined score of 206-36 in losing its last five games, according to the New York Post.

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