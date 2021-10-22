Rep. Stefanik Blasts Biden for Mocking Opposition to Vaccine Mandates, Says It's 'Un-American'

New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik on Friday morning blasted President Joe Biden’s comments during a CNN Town Hall event, calling his mocking response to those who oppose vaccine mandates “un-American.”

Stefanik shared the remarks on “Fox & Friends” Friday morning regarding Biden‘s statements during the Thursday night event.

“This is absolutely absurd and sadly it’s very typical of Joe Biden and the Biden administration to attack Americans’ everyday freedoms,” Stefanik said.

“First of all, they’re turning their backs on law enforcement officers and first responders who put their lives and their health on the line every single day, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic,” she added.

Stefanik also addressed how COVID-19 vaccine mandates are leading to negative consequences in her state of New York.

“We’ve also seen in New York state the consequence of those unconstitutional mandates, with Gov. Hochul’s mandate requiring health care officials having that mandate regarding vaccines,” the congresswoman said.

“We’ve seen walkouts, and this is while our health care, our hospitals, our community health centers, have already faced staffing shortages.”

Stefanik even noted one extreme example of a New York hospital unable to deliver babies due to the staffing shortage caused by the state’s vaccine mandate.

“Even in my district, we have a rural district that is no longer able to deliver children, deliver babies, because of these mandates,” she said.

The issue of forcing Americans to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to receive or retain employment is something Stefanik calls “unconstitutional.”

“It’s unconstitutional, it’s an attack on everyday freedoms and it’s something that House Republicans are fighting back against. And I give credit to Republican governors across the country who are also challenging these unconstitutional announcements from the administration,” she said.

Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt also asked Stefanik about the issue of exemptions to vaccine mandates.

“We want to encourage every American to have those conversations with your doctor,” the congresswoman responded.

“We are promoting vaccines. We have invested in vaccines, but every person’s situation is different. In many cases, people contracted COVID and have that natural immunity. So there needs to be flexibility,” she added.

Stefanik concluded with a searing response to Biden’s mocking of those who have refused vaccine mandates.

“The mandates are unconstitutional, and it’s an attack on our very freedoms in this country. And to have the president of the United States mock freedom, frankly, that’s un-American,” she said.

