Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Report: Biden Admin Could Meet with China at Event Pushing 'Great Reset'

Joe Biden speaks in the Oval OfficeAnna Moneymaker - Pool / Getty ImagesPresident Joe Biden speaks in the Oval Office of the White House on Jan. 29, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker - Pool / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published January 29, 2021 at 12:22pm
Mewe Share P Share

President Joe Biden’s administration could meet with China at the World Economic Forum meeting in Singapore in May.

Borge Brende, the president of the organization, called for a reset of the relationship between the United States and China during a virtual speech, Reuters reported.

“Singapore has had very close ties with the U.S. but also worked very well with China,” Brende said.

“The special annual meeting could be a place where you could see the new Biden administration and China meet.”

The annual meeting has been moved from the Swiss town of Davos to Singapore over concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in Europe.

TRENDING: New Study Makes Discovery About Controversial Drug Hydroxychloroquine

Tensions between the two superpowers rose during the Trump administration over trade tariffs and the coronavirus pandemic.

“It cannot possibly be too late for the U.S. and China to reset the tone of their interactions, and avert a clash between them,” Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said.

“The new U.S. administration is an opportunity to steer the relationship towards safer waters.”

The relationship between the U.S. and China is not the only thing WEF officials want to reset.

Are you worried about the Biden administration meeting up with China?

The central discussion of the 2021 Davos Agenda is the “Great Reset.”

The Great Reset is WEF’s effort to rethink the global economy following the coronavirus pandemic and is planned to bring changes by 2030.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that no institution or individual alone can address the economic, environmental, social and technological challenges of our complex, interdependent world,” WEF’s website reads.

“The pandemic has accelerated systemic changes that were apparent before its inception.”

Through the Great Reset, the WEF is calling for “stakeholder capitalism” to rebuild the world after the pandemic, according to The Oxford Blue.

RELATED: Biden to Take Action to Allow US Funding of International Abortion Providers

According to WEF, stakeholder capitalism is capitalism “with a dose of Marxism” to eliminate the disparities seen during the coronavirus pandemic. A video about the concept cited billionaires increasing their wealth by over 25 percent since the start of the pandemic, while 150 million people fell back into extreme poverty.

The Great Reset would also “tackle the ongoing climate crisis” by “accelerating efforts to reach net-zero emissions, taking advantage of the ‘rapidly shrinking window’ we have to move towards sustainability,” The Oxford Blue reported.

Neither China nor the United States has confirmed they will send officials to the meeting that will be held from May 25-28.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Report: Biden Admin Could Meet with China at Event Pushing 'Great Reset'
Biden Admin to Offer Vaccines to Suspected Terrorists While Millions of Americans Wait
New Study Makes Discovery About Controversial Drug Hydroxychloroquine
Former Fox News Host Announces New Venture with NFL Legend
Report: Biden to Order US to Admit Huge Surge of Refugees
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×