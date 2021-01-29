Report: Biden Admin Could Meet with China at Event Pushing 'Great Reset'

President Joe Biden’s administration could meet with China at the World Economic Forum meeting in Singapore in May.

Borge Brende, the president of the organization, called for a reset of the relationship between the United States and China during a virtual speech, Reuters reported.

“Singapore has had very close ties with the U.S. but also worked very well with China,” Brende said.

“The special annual meeting could be a place where you could see the new Biden administration and China meet.”

The annual meeting has been moved from the Swiss town of Davos to Singapore over concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in Europe.

Tensions between the two superpowers rose during the Trump administration over trade tariffs and the coronavirus pandemic.

“It cannot possibly be too late for the U.S. and China to reset the tone of their interactions, and avert a clash between them,” Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said.

“The new U.S. administration is an opportunity to steer the relationship towards safer waters.”

The relationship between the U.S. and China is not the only thing WEF officials want to reset.

The central discussion of the 2021 Davos Agenda is the “Great Reset.”

The Great Reset is WEF’s effort to rethink the global economy following the coronavirus pandemic and is planned to bring changes by 2030.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that no institution or individual alone can address the economic, environmental, social and technological challenges of our complex, interdependent world,” WEF’s website reads.

“The pandemic has accelerated systemic changes that were apparent before its inception.”

Through the Great Reset, the WEF is calling for “stakeholder capitalism” to rebuild the world after the pandemic, according to The Oxford Blue.

According to WEF, stakeholder capitalism is capitalism “with a dose of Marxism” to eliminate the disparities seen during the coronavirus pandemic. A video about the concept cited billionaires increasing their wealth by over 25 percent since the start of the pandemic, while 150 million people fell back into extreme poverty.

The Great Reset would also “tackle the ongoing climate crisis” by “accelerating efforts to reach net-zero emissions, taking advantage of the ‘rapidly shrinking window’ we have to move towards sustainability,” The Oxford Blue reported.

Neither China nor the United States has confirmed they will send officials to the meeting that will be held from May 25-28.

