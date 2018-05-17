Report: Hamas Using Facebook To Coordinate Attacks on Gaza Strip

A man identified only as a Hamas terrorist reveals the tactics the organization has forced citizens to take part in the riots taking place in the Gaza Strip, including the use of Facebook to give instructions of when and where to go.

“Hamas is the one that sends us Facebook and text messages telling us to go and in the mosques they call and send fliers that tell us to go to the fence,” said the unidentified man shortly after he was arrested by Israeli Defense Forces for breaching the border into Israel.

“They control the Gaza Strip, and everything that happens there goes through them,” the man said of Hamas.

In the video, released by the IDF, the man — whose face is not shown — claims Hamas organizes the protests not because of something Israel has done, but as a way to avoid having citizens of Gaza revolt against Hamas.

“Hamas organizes these riots so that the people won’t revolt. Hamas tell themselves, instead of having people revolt and turn against us, we’ll send them to the fence and let them ‘revolt’ there freely,” he claimed.

BREAKING: Hamas terrorist who reached the border fence between Gaza and Israel caught on camera explaining how Hamas forces civilians to participate in violence against Israel #HamasLied pic.twitter.com/gYF954ufWc — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) May 16, 2018

The mechanism for rounding up the so-called protesters is quite detailed, including providing transportation.

“Hamas streams orders to go to the fence and riot, and while some do not go, Hamas organizes transportation for those that do,” the man said.

In his most troubling admission, the man describes how Hamas uses women and children as human shields.

The group instructs women and children to move closest to the border fence where much of the violence is taking place under the pretense that the IDF will not shoot women and children.

But in actuality, moving closest to the fence puts the women and children in the greatest danger.

“They tell the child to go forward and he does. They trick him,” the man said.

The man also admits that a growing number of people are tired of being put in harms way to help Hamas.

Israel Sends Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Strip, Hamas Turns It Away

“They [Hamas] have established a committee that is responsible for the march, and for telling people to go,” he said of the protests. But he said “people wear out and get fed up, and I am one of these people.”

Senior Hamas official sets the record straight on who was killed in last Hamas-orchestrated riots: "50 of the 62 martyrs were Hamas". Take his word for it. This was no peaceful protest. pic.twitter.com/oop2y3oWrB — Jonathan Conricus (@LTCJonathan) May 16, 2018

During protests on Monday and Tuesday, at least 60 Palestinians were killed by IDF forces, but according to the Jerusalem Post, a Hamas politburo member admitted Wednesday that 50 of those killed were members of the terrorist organization.

Senior Hamas Official Mahmoud Al-Zahhar on Gaza Protests: This Is Not Peaceful Resistance, It Is Supported by Our Weapons pic.twitter.com/aut0Q7SPD9 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) May 15, 2018

Earlier this week,senior Hamas official Mahmoud al-Zahhar told Al Jazeera the talk of “peaceful resistance” against Israel was “a clear terminological deception.”

“When we talk about ‘peaceful resistance,’ we are deceiving the public,” al-Zahhar said. “This is peaceful resistance bolstered by a military force and by security agencies, and enjoying tremendous popular support.”

