Report: Hunter Biden Laptop Subpoenaed in Connection with FBI Money Laundering Investigation

The laptop computer that was once used by Hunter Biden was subpoenaed last year by the FBI as part of a money laundering investigation, according to Fox News.

Contents of the laptop, which was left in a Delaware computer repair shop, have caused political upheaval as the presidential race nears its close.

At least one email published by the New York Post has indicated that during his time as vice president in the Obama administration, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden met with a Ukrainian business official. Joe Biden has said he never was involved in the business dealings of his son.

The Fox News report late Wednesday said the existence of documents indicating that the FBI secured the computer was confirmed by “two separate government officials” it did not identify.

Notations on one document indicate that the FBI’s probe fell under the money laundering or white-collar crime area of investigation.

“The FBI cannot open a case without predication, so they believed there was predication for criminal activity,” Fox News said it was told by a government official it did not name. “This means there was sufficient evidence to believe that there was criminal conduct.”

John Paul Mac Isaac, who owned the Wilmington shop where the laptop was left, was subpoenaed to testify before U.S. District Court in Delaware on Dec. 9, 2019, according to another document accessed by Fox News. The outlet’s source said that indicates an investigation had been opened prior to that date.

“If a criminal case was opened and subpoenas were issued, that means there is a high likelihood that both the laptop and hard drive contain fruits of criminal activity,” the official said.

The FBI has neither confirmed nor denied that there is an ongoing investigation.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe has said that the laptop and its contents are not “part of some Russian disinformation campaign.”

The FBI has written Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Chairman Ron Johnson to say that it will not comment further at this time on the laptop.

“If actionable intelligence is developed, the FBI in consultation with the Intelligence Community will evaluate the need to provide defensive briefings to you and the Committee pursuant to the established notification framework,” the FBI wrote in its letter to the Wisconsin Republican.

Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney for President Donald Trump, this week said he turned over contents from a copy of the hard drive of the laptop to the Delaware State Police.

The Delaware agency then passed the buck to the FBI, according to Newsweek.

“In light of ongoing questions about the credibility of these claims and multiple reports that the FBI is investigating their veracity, law enforcement is referring this matter to the FBI,” a Delaware State Police representative told the outlet.

On Thursday, Fox News reported that Tony Bobulinski, listed as a recipient of an email published by the New York Post, said at least one email in the trove is “genuine.”

The email, referencing Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China, said that shares in a new company Hunter Biden was trying to start would be split with “10 held by H for the big guy.”

“The reference to ‘the big guy’ in the much publicized May 13, 2017 email is in fact a reference to Joe Biden,” Bobulinski said in a statement.

Bobulinski pushed back against the former vice president’s claim he was never involved in his son’s business affairs by saying Hunter Biden “frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals.”

