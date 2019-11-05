SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Report: 'Spy Kids' Star Daryl Sabara Charged After Allegedly Ripping Car Apart with Bare Hands

Daryl SabaraJohn Shearer / Getty Images for The Recording AcademySome sources claim that an act of vandalism has been linked to actor Daryl Sabara. (John Shearer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

By Amanda Thomason
Published November 5, 2019 at 4:17pm
Print

Quiet acts of rebellion and vandalism are a constant, especially in heavily populated areas. Some people just seem to get a thrill out of defacing property or can’t seem to help themselves with occasional outbursts.

Tracking down the responsible parties is another matter entirely, as often there’s no evidence to point to anyone in particular: just damaged property and disgruntled owners left to foot the bill.

Thanks to surveillance cameras, one vandal was caught on video when he decided to go after the custom siding on a car that had been parked close to the UCLA campus back in March.

The perpetrator? According to TMZ, former child star Daryl Sabara has been charged for the crime.

TRENDING: Gov. Cuomo Says ‘Good Riddance’ to Trump Leaving NY, Don Jr. Responds with Savage Takedown

The feat was equal parts disturbing and impressive, as TMZ says cameras caught the man tearing off the panels with his own two bare hands.

According to TMZ, Sabara is facing vandalism and tampering with a vehicle charges. However, he tweeted on Nov. 3 that the allegations against him are false.

“Woke up to false accusations…” he wrote. “[H]appy Sunday y’all.”

To make matters even weirder, according to TMZ, the unnamed owner of the damaged car claims that he neither knows the actor nor why he would tamper with his car.

Plenty of fans of the man who played Juni Cortez expressed surprise at the accusation and wrote that they didn’t believe he could be at fault.

“[W]e KNEW it was fake, spy kids would never,” wrote one commenter.

RELATED: Olympic Gymnast Shawn Johnson Welcomes Baby Girl After Suffering Heartbreaking Miscarriage

“Yes, you obviously are the type of guy that would do that, ” wrote another, adding an eye-rolling emoji. “[W]here is the world going???”

While known for his role in the “Spy Kids” movies, Daryl Sabara has also made headlines because of his relationship with Meghan Trainor. The two dated, got engaged in 2017 and were married in the backyard of their home in Los Angeles in 2018.

“Marriage is great, though,” Trainor told ET in March, speaking of her new husband, Sabara. “He sings backup on every single song I write now. He’s in the tracks, the background tracks, and he actually writes songs with me now too.

“He’s learning. He’s like, ‘This is my dream,’ because he loves music. So, this is a dream come true.'”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Report: 'Spy Kids' Star Daryl Sabara Charged After Allegedly Ripping Car Apart with Bare Hands
Olympic Gymnast Shawn Johnson Welcomes Baby Girl After Suffering Heartbreaking Miscarriage
'Family with The Terrifying Kid': Café Apologizes After Mom Posts Pic of Receipt Online
Actor Matthew McConaughey Does It Again: Helps Prepare 800 Turkey Dinners for First Responders
Prince Charles Reportedly Involved in $134 Million Counterfeit Art Scandal
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×