Report: 'Spy Kids' Star Daryl Sabara Charged After Allegedly Ripping Car Apart with Bare Hands

Quiet acts of rebellion and vandalism are a constant, especially in heavily populated areas. Some people just seem to get a thrill out of defacing property or can’t seem to help themselves with occasional outbursts.

Tracking down the responsible parties is another matter entirely, as often there’s no evidence to point to anyone in particular: just damaged property and disgruntled owners left to foot the bill.

Thanks to surveillance cameras, one vandal was caught on video when he decided to go after the custom siding on a car that had been parked close to the UCLA campus back in March.

The perpetrator? According to TMZ, former child star Daryl Sabara has been charged for the crime.

TRENDING: Gov. Cuomo Says ‘Good Riddance’ to Trump Leaving NY, Don Jr. Responds with Savage Takedown

The feat was equal parts disturbing and impressive, as TMZ says cameras caught the man tearing off the panels with his own two bare hands.

According to TMZ, Sabara is facing vandalism and tampering with a vehicle charges. However, he tweeted on Nov. 3 that the allegations against him are false.

“Woke up to false accusations…” he wrote. “[H]appy Sunday y’all.”

Woke up to false accusations…happy Sunday y’all 🙏😇🙏 https://t.co/4jd5pJfTFp — Daryl Sabara (@darylsabara) November 3, 2019

To make matters even weirder, according to TMZ, the unnamed owner of the damaged car claims that he neither knows the actor nor why he would tamper with his car.

Plenty of fans of the man who played Juni Cortez expressed surprise at the accusation and wrote that they didn’t believe he could be at fault.

“[W]e KNEW it was fake, spy kids would never,” wrote one commenter.

RELATED: Olympic Gymnast Shawn Johnson Welcomes Baby Girl After Suffering Heartbreaking Miscarriage

“Yes, you obviously are the type of guy that would do that, ” wrote another, adding an eye-rolling emoji. “[W]here is the world going???”

While known for his role in the “Spy Kids” movies, Daryl Sabara has also made headlines because of his relationship with Meghan Trainor. The two dated, got engaged in 2017 and were married in the backyard of their home in Los Angeles in 2018.

“Marriage is great, though,” Trainor told ET in March, speaking of her new husband, Sabara. “He sings backup on every single song I write now. He’s in the tracks, the background tracks, and he actually writes songs with me now too.

“He’s learning. He’s like, ‘This is my dream,’ because he loves music. So, this is a dream come true.'”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.