Members of the New York Police Department investigate an incident near Union Square on Tuesday in New York City.
Members of the New York Police Department investigate an incident near Union Square on Tuesday in New York City. (Alexi J. Rosenfeld / Getty Images)

Report: Subway Station Cameras Were Not Working During NYC Attack

 By Jack Davis  April 12, 2022 at 5:01pm
In the aftermath of Tuesday’s shooting in Brooklyn, reports are emerging that security cameras at the subway station where the shooter fled after opening fire in a subway car were not working.

According to ABC News, no cameras were operational at the 36th Street station. The glitch was blamed on a computer malfunction.

“We’re not sure if it was a video feed problem,” Mayor Eric Adams said, according to WPIX-TV. “If there’s a problem, it must be immediately repaired.”

The New York Post reported that it was told by law enforcement sources that the subway station cameras go out “from time to time.”

The cameras would not have recorded the platform or the car where the shooting happened because they are aimed at the turnstiles, ABC reported.

The outlet reported that the same malfunction affected cameras at the subway stations before and after 36th Street.

“In this day and age, how does THAT happen?” Fox News anchor John Roberts tweeted in response to the development.


Police have an image of the gunman from a cellphone camera.

Was this a terrorist attack?

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., as the train was approaching the station, a man put on a gas mask, released a smoke canister and began shooting with a .380 caliber handgun.

Ten people were shot in the attack; 29 were injured and hospitalized.

Police later found a handgun with three extended magazines. Police believe the gun jammed, cutting short whatever carnage was planned.

According to the New York Post, police also found a credit card at the scene of the shooting that they think belongs to the gunman, whose motives are unknown.

Charges to the card included a U-Haul van rental in Philadelphia, police said. A U-Haul van was found about five miles from the 36th Street station. Authorities are investigating whether it is connected to the crime.


“There is no indication of why” the subway station was picked for the attack, Metropolitan Transit Authority head Janno Lieber said. “What the motivation of this maniac may or may not have been, it’s too premature to say.”

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Report: Subway Station Cameras Were Not Working During NYC Attack
