Report: Teacher on Leave After Pushing 'White Trash' Lesson in Georgia Town

A teacher who linked the Confederate flag with incest and “white trash” is now on leave after outrage from students and parents.

The educator’s controversial “lesson” happened at Georgia’s Hephzibah High School on Monday and quickly made headlines.

Melissa Fuller’s daughter first alerted her mother to what the teacher put on a powerpoint slide, according to WRDW-TV.

Thankfully she snapped a picture of what the teacher scrawled next to an image of the Confederate flag, otherwise, it may have been lost and difficult to prove exactly what was said.

“A sticker you put on the back of your pickup truck to announce that you intend to marry your sister,” the teacher wrote. “Think of it like a white trash ‘Save the Date’ card.”

After seeing this, Fuller’s daughter sent her a picture of the writing on the board.

Fuller posted the image on Facebook, where it quickly gained likes and comments as other concerned parents and residents made their thoughts known.

To make matters worse, Fuller revealed that the school gave her daughter an in-house suspension once in the past for wearing a confederate belt buckle, even after the young girl removed it when asked.

Did the teacher think the young girl was “white trash”?

While it may not be as taboo to say as other slurs, it attacks people based on their skin color and has absolutely no place in a school.

“A lot of is that it’s not morally correct. It’s unethical,” Fuller said. “It’s just something you don’t want to discuss today in today’s world and especially inside of a classroom.”

Fuller was also afraid that in today’s tense climate, the text could have turned “very ugly.”

After complaints to school officials, it appears the teacher is now under investigation for her poor lesson planning.

The Richmond County School System suspended the teacher responsible for the post, saying in a statement that “the language used in the example was unacceptable and has no place in our classrooms.”

While teaching this kind of hatred may be normal in places like Los Angeles and New York City, in Heartland America, this kind of thing simply doesn’t fly.

Georgia, a state steeped in history, is one of the worst places to attack the Confederate flag and its supporters.

