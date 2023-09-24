Share
Commentary
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) arrives at the Old Senate Chamber for a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a bipartisan group of senators at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) arrives at the Old Senate Chamber for a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a bipartisan group of senators at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Reporter Tries Fine Dining in Clothes Like Fetterman's, Soon Learns a Hard Truth About the Change to Senate Dress Code

 By Rachel M. Emmanuel  September 24, 2023 at 12:14pm
Share

It’s funny, but it’s not.

The loosening of the Senate dress code by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that will allow Democrat Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania to wander the hallowed halls of the Senate looking like a homeless hobo would never be accepted in other high-end establishments.

The New York Post reporter Jon Levine learned a hard truth about how people dressed like Fetterman are treated when they try to enter a fancy restaurant in New York.

Wearing an almost identical combination of hoodie, gym shorts, and sneakers — although he looked a lot cleaner in them than Fetterman does — Levine tried to get a table at Daniel on the Upper East Side, where a meal could lighten your wallet by around $275, according to the Post.

Trending:
GOP Senator Gets Big Win After Months-Long Stand-Off with Schumer


The maître d may not have recognized the infamous ensemble, but she was sure about one thing — “He would not be permitted here,” she said.

At Le Bernardin, a maître d named Julien put an end to any aspirations Levine may have had to get a bite of the $480 of the dinner and wine prix-fixe menu.

Should the Senate dress code be enforced?

You get the picture.

A few establishments, including Masa, which has a sushi bar priced at $1,000 a person, had no problem accepting Levine, though.

So Fetterman can be sure he won’t go hungry when he’s in New York.

A piece in the New York Times by Louis Lucero II attempted to brush off the new change in the dress code as part of the evolving fashion trends from powdered wigs to sleeveless dresses.

But the issue isn’t what the fashion of the day is; it’s the respect that the place commands.

Related:
Ex-Press Sec Jen Psaki Takes Shot at 'Old' & 'White' Politicians, Thinks Will Hurt Biden's Chances

While powdered wigs have long gone out of style, and the cut of coats and length of dresses may have changed over the years, the men and women chosen to represent us in the upper chamber stand for the dignity of the nation — our very best.

Fox News host Jimmy Failla summarized it in his classic humorous style.

“This government’s been a thing for 247 years,” he said. “There used to be something called ‘decorum.’ Certain scenarios, certain surroundings, call for a certain level of dignity. They’re now turning the Senate into like your flying Spirit Airlines. Guy’s going to show up and clip his toenails in the seat…people walking around in flip-flops.”

“I’m telling you, OK,” he said, “This little stuff matters.”


But maybe Fetterman’s clothing does stand for something — the lowering of the standards of the greatest nation in the world. From education to immigration, our standards have fallen from “the best and the brightest” to sweaty hoodies and sloppy shorts.

In an interview on MSNBC, Fetterman defended his fashion choices, saying, according to NBC News, “Aren’t there more important things we should be talking about rather than if I dress like a slob?”


Fetterman is right about that. Improving the lot of everyday Pennsylvanians is far more important than dressing with a modicum of decency.

Unfortunately for Pennsylvania, their senator does neither.

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America.

We can’t do that without your help.

 

America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless.The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives.

But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help.

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going.

If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today.

Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by donating today.
Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Rachel M. Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes content for popular conservative book franchise.
Rachel M. Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes for a popular Conservative book franchise.




Reporter Tries Fine Dining in Clothes Like Fetterman's, Soon Learns a Hard Truth About the Change to Senate Dress Code
Biden Boasted He'd Unite the Country, But Americans Are Now Openly Supporting Secession
Nikki Haley Says She's Tired of 'The Fellas' Demonizing Abortion
Washington Post Reporter Scrambles When Subject of Hit Piece Preemptively Strikes, Turns the Tables in Real Time
Biden Tells Same Story Twice, 'Nearly Word for Word' and Minutes Apart, at Campaign Fundraiser: Report
See more...

Conversation