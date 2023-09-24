It’s funny, but it’s not.

The loosening of the Senate dress code by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that will allow Democrat Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania to wander the hallowed halls of the Senate looking like a homeless hobo would never be accepted in other high-end establishments.

The New York Post reporter Jon Levine learned a hard truth about how people dressed like Fetterman are treated when they try to enter a fancy restaurant in New York.

Wearing an almost identical combination of hoodie, gym shorts, and sneakers — although he looked a lot cleaner in them than Fetterman does — Levine tried to get a table at Daniel on the Upper East Side, where a meal could lighten your wallet by around $275, according to the Post.

NEW from me I went to New York City’s nicest restaurants dressed as John Fetterman — It didn’t go well!https://t.co/N1U7i36qLe — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) September 23, 2023

🚨🚨New from Me: Jon Levine dressed like Fetterman and tried to eat at ritzy NY restaurants. It didn’t go well ….https://t.co/pxYSeQrvh4 — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) September 23, 2023



The maître d may not have recognized the infamous ensemble, but she was sure about one thing — “He would not be permitted here,” she said.

At Le Bernardin, a maître d named Julien put an end to any aspirations Levine may have had to get a bite of the $480 of the dinner and wine prix-fixe menu.

You get the picture.

A few establishments, including Masa, which has a sushi bar priced at $1,000 a person, had no problem accepting Levine, though.

So Fetterman can be sure he won’t go hungry when he’s in New York.

A piece in the New York Times by Louis Lucero II attempted to brush off the new change in the dress code as part of the evolving fashion trends from powdered wigs to sleeveless dresses.

But the issue isn’t what the fashion of the day is; it’s the respect that the place commands.

While powdered wigs have long gone out of style, and the cut of coats and length of dresses may have changed over the years, the men and women chosen to represent us in the upper chamber stand for the dignity of the nation — our very best.

Fox News host Jimmy Failla summarized it in his classic humorous style.

“This government’s been a thing for 247 years,” he said. “There used to be something called ‘decorum.’ Certain scenarios, certain surroundings, call for a certain level of dignity. They’re now turning the Senate into like your flying Spirit Airlines. Guy’s going to show up and clip his toenails in the seat…people walking around in flip-flops.”

“I’m telling you, OK,” he said, “This little stuff matters.”



But maybe Fetterman’s clothing does stand for something — the lowering of the standards of the greatest nation in the world. From education to immigration, our standards have fallen from “the best and the brightest” to sweaty hoodies and sloppy shorts.

In an interview on MSNBC, Fetterman defended his fashion choices, saying, according to NBC News, “Aren’t there more important things we should be talking about rather than if I dress like a slob?”

‘More Important Things We Should Be Talking About’ Than ‘If I Dress Like a Slob,’ Fetterman Tells MSNBC https://t.co/SLqMggeus9 — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) September 19, 2023



Fetterman is right about that. Improving the lot of everyday Pennsylvanians is far more important than dressing with a modicum of decency.

Unfortunately for Pennsylvania, their senator does neither.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

