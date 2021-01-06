Reports of Shots Fired Inside Capitol as Video Shows House Members Barricaded in Chamber

Chaos reigned in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as rioters who emerged from a pro-Trump protest crashed through barriers and stalked the halls of power.
Unofficial reports said shots had been fired in the building and that at least one person has been wounded.
A graphic video shared on social media showed a woman lying on the ground after being shot. Another graphic clip showed what appeared to be the same person being taken out on a stretcher.
Confirmed: Woman who was trying to breach the doors inside the U.S. Capitol was shot in the neck by Capitol Police. She’s since been brought out of the building on a stretcher.
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 6, 2021
BREAKING: DC paramedic source tells me one person shot in Capitol. CPR in progress
— Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) January 6, 2021
The Washington Post reported that a police officer said the victim was a “white female, shot in the shoulder.”
It said the victim was “a woman in jeans, gazing vacantly to one side, her torso and face covered in blood.”
NBC News’ Geoff Bennett reported a shooting victim was in critical condition and at least five others — including a law enforcement officer — had been taken to the hospital.
One person is in critical condition after being shot at the U.S. Capitol and at least 5 people have been transported to the hospital per D.C. EMS. One of those transported was a law enforcement officer. Several officers have been treated for pepper spray exposure. Via @Tom_Winter
— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 6, 2021
Images showed police in the House chamber with guns drawn.
Police officers drew their guns inside the House chamber on Wednesday after a pro-Trump mob broke into the Capitol building and thousands swarmed the steps outside. https://t.co/SLrckdWNJR pic.twitter.com/q8kFvossFk
— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 6, 2021
Other images and video shows protesters roaming inside the building.
It has now been breached. pic.twitter.com/6lZfhF3pLc
— Truth to power (@reedstrong2019) January 6, 2021
MSNBC is inside the Senate with protesters who have broken in and are going through the desks of U.S. Senators. Absolutely wild scene. pic.twitter.com/eXcUTqBN7z
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 6, 2021
2021 is off to a great start pic.twitter.com/XnzinPYQ9U
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 6, 2021
Legislators offered glimpses of the chaotic scene within the Capitol.
I am in the House Chambers. We have been instructed to lie down on the floor and put on our gas masks. Chamber security and Capitol Police have their guns drawn as protesters bang on the front door of the chamber.
This is not a protest. This is an attack on America.
— Rep. Dan Kildee (@RepDanKildee) January 6, 2021
Update: gas masks are being prepared pic.twitter.com/6TYWImnoK3
— Rep. Peter Welch (@PeterWelch) January 6, 2021
The protest coincided with a joint session of Congress called to certify the results of last month’s Electoral College vote, which would give the presidency to Democrat Joe Biden. The session was suspended after a lockdown was put in place.
Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the joint session, was evacuated from the building.
The National Guard was reportedly en route to the Capitol.
Confirming other reports: @SpeakerPelosi has requested National Guard troops to clear and secure the Capitol via request from the Capitol Police Board.
A D.C. government official tells me troops are on the way.
— Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) January 6, 2021
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was among those calling for actions to calm the storm.
“I think we need to make a statement, make sure that we can calm individuals down,” McCarthy said, according to The New York Times.
“I have been in this Capitol for more than 10 years. I have never seen anything like this,” he said.
“This is un-American what’s going on, and it has to stop,” McCarthy said.
