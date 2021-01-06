Login
Reports of Shots Fired Inside Capitol as Video Shows House Members Barricaded in Chamber

By Jack Davis
Published January 6, 2021 at 2:13pm
Chaos reigned in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as rioters who emerged from a pro-Trump protest crashed through barriers and stalked the halls of power.

Unofficial reports said shots had been fired in the building and that at least one person has been wounded.

A graphic video shared on social media showed a woman lying on the ground after being shot. Another graphic clip showed what appeared to be the same person being taken out on a stretcher.

The Washington Post reported that a police officer said the victim was a “white female, shot in the shoulder.”

It said the victim was “a woman in jeans, gazing vacantly to one side, her torso and face covered in blood.”

NBC News’ Geoff Bennett reported a shooting victim was in critical condition and at least five others — including a law enforcement officer — had been taken to the hospital.

Images showed police in the House chamber with guns drawn.

Other images and video shows protesters roaming inside the building.

Legislators offered glimpses of the chaotic scene within the Capitol.

The protest coincided with a joint session of Congress called to certify the results of last month’s Electoral College vote, which would give the presidency to Democrat Joe Biden. The session was suspended after a lockdown was put in place.

Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the joint session, was evacuated from the building.

The National Guard was reportedly en route to the Capitol.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was among those calling for actions to calm the storm.

“I think we need to make a statement, make sure that we can calm individuals down,” McCarthy said, according to The New York Times.

“I have been in this Capitol for more than 10 years. I have never seen anything like this,” he said.

“This is un-American what’s going on, and it has to stop,” McCarthy said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
