Reports of Shots Fired Inside Capitol as Video Shows House Members Barricaded in Chamber

Chaos reigned in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as rioters who emerged from a pro-Trump protest crashed through barriers and stalked the halls of power.

Unofficial reports said shots had been fired in the building and that at least one person has been wounded.

A graphic video shared on social media showed a woman lying on the ground after being shot. Another graphic clip showed what appeared to be the same person being taken out on a stretcher.

Confirmed: Woman who was trying to breach the doors inside the U.S. Capitol was shot in the neck by Capitol Police. She’s since been brought out of the building on a stretcher. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 6, 2021

BREAKING: DC paramedic source tells me one person shot in Capitol. CPR in progress — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) January 6, 2021

The Washington Post reported that a police officer said the victim was a “white female, shot in the shoulder.”

