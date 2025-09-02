Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa announced Monday she will not seek re-election in 2026.

“This was no easy decision,” Ernst said in a video she posted on social media. “I love my state and country.”

She reflected on her background as a farmer’s daughter who rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel before serving in the Senate.

“I never imagined this farm girl would have the opportunity to serve as a lieutenant colonel and then a United States senator,” Ernst said.

In her video, Ernst offered a lengthy statement to Iowans.

“My fellow Iowans, serving as your United States Senator is the privilege of a lifetime,” she said.

She recalled growing up on her family’s farm in rural southwest Iowa.

My message to Iowans: pic.twitter.com/K6mHG6bSuE — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) September 2, 2025

She cited her more than two decades of leadership in the U.S. Army Reserve and Iowa Army National Guard, including a deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Ernst recounted her service as Montgomery County auditor, state senator, and U.S. senator.

“It has been an honor to dedicate my life to the service of our great state and country,” Ernst said.

She explained that her decision was guided by family priorities.

“Having been raised in a family who has given me so much love and support, now, as our family ages and grows, it’s my time for me to give back to them,” she said.

“After a tremendous amount of prayer and reflection, I will not be seeking re-election in 2026,” she added.

Ernst pointed to her record in the Senate.

“Eleven years ago, Iowans elected me as the first female combat veteran to the U.S. Senate, and they did so with a mission in mind to make Washington squeal, and I’m proud to say we have delivered,” she said.

She cited efforts to cut waste, fraud, and abuse across the federal government.

She said she fought regulations, protected the life of the unborn, prevented violence against women, supported farmers and small businesses, and strengthened the military.

“As a proud Harley rider, you can rest assured I’m not slowing down any time soon,” Ernst said. “There is still so much to accomplish before the end of my term.”

Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley praised his colleague on social media.

I love serving the ppl of Iowa w Joni Ernst She made history as the Senate’s first female combat veteran +Iowa’s first woman elected to Congress #realhistorychannel I'm honored to call her a friend pic.twitter.com/5fQIvE7IQk — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 2, 2025

“I’m honored to call her a friend,” Grassley wrote on X.

