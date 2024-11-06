Share
Tim Sheehy walks up to the stage during a rally for now-President-elect Donald Trump in Bozeman, Montana, on Aug. 9. (Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images)

Republicans Flip Third Senate Seat, Ousting Three-Term Democrat

 By Joe Saunders  November 6, 2024 at 9:30am
Montana voters showed Democratic Sen. Jon Tester the door on Tuesday, padding the Republican majority by at least one vote in the Senate.

Political newcomer Tim Sheehy, a Navy SEAL veteran endorsed by now-President-elect Donald Trump, defeated the three-term Tester with 53.3 percent to 44.9 percent of the vote, The Hill reported Wednesday.

It was one of at least three Senate seats to flip in the election and push Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on the road back to minority leader in 2025.

“THANK YOU, MONTANA!!” Sheehy wrote in a Trumpian, all-uppercase post on the social media platform X.

“We The People made our voices heard, we completed our mission, and now we will secure our children’s future and save America together!!”

With Democrats holding 47 seats and the support of four independents, they held control of the Senate going into Tuesday’s voting. Republicans, who held 49 seats, needed two seats to win the Senate majority.

Will Republicans sweep the Senate and House?

They were basically assured of picking up one seat in the Senate thanks to the retirement of Sen. Joe Manchin, an officially independent senator who spent a lifetime as a Democrat before leaving the party this year. He still caucused with the Democrats, though, maintaining the party’s majority in the Senate.

He will be succeeded by Republican Gov. Jim Justice, who was elected to the Senate in a Mountain State landslide with almost 70 percent of the vote.

They won the majority with the results in Ohio, when three-term Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown was defeated by Republican Bernie Moreno, 50.2 to 46.4 percent of the vote.

So with Sheehy defeating Tester, the GOP majority grew by a vote.

And social media was watching:

As of early Wednesday, five Senate races remained too close to call, according to NBC News, with Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin still awaiting results.

However, even if Democrats won all of them, Republicans would still be in control in the upper chamber in January.

The big question then will be who will be the party’s leader, since longtime GOP Senate Leader Mitch McConell announced in February that he’s stepping down from leadership this month.

Meanwhile, control of the next House of Representatives was still up in the air Wednesday morning because the results of too many House seat elections weren’t yet clear, according to The New York Times.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




