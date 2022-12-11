Parler Share
An AK-47 is pictured in a stock photo.
An AK-47 is pictured in a stock photo. Weapons that were part of the Obama-era ATF's "Operation Fast and Furious" are slated for destruction, but Republican Rep. Jim Jordan wants to squash that plan. (SolidMaks / Shutterstock)

Republicans Furious After ATF Posts Huge Update About Firearms Associated with Operation Fast and Furious: 'Preserve the Evidence'

 By Jack Davis  December 11, 2022 at 9:32am
House Republicans are trying to put the brakes on a plan by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to destroy guns linked to the ill-fated Operation Fast and Furious.

The concept of the 2010 ATF operation, under then-President Barack Obama’s Attorney General Eric Holder, was that guns would be allowed to be sold to suspected “straw buyers” and then tracked so that federal agents could arrest gun traffickers and disrupt criminal activity in Mexico.

The results were far different, with more than 1,000 of the guns going missing. The debacle came to light when two weapons sold in the scheme were found at the scene of the killing of a Border Patrol agent, according to Fox News.

In an update on the status of the weapons, the ATF informed Congress that they were going to be destroyed, The Washington Times reported last week.

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, responded by saying the weapons should not be destroyed, according to the website of the House Judiciary Committee’s Republicans.

In a Twitter post, he was blunt: “Preserve the evidence.”

“Although the ATF apparently intends to forget its dangerous misconduct in Operation Fast and Furious, the scandal is still a matter of public concern. Given the potential for ongoing criminal and possible civil actions, it is not in the interest of justice for the ATF to destroy potential evidence associated with Operation Fast and Furious,” Jordan wrote in a letter to the ATF.

“Given the potential for ongoing criminal and possible civil actions, it is not in the interest of justice for the ATF to destroy potential evidence associated with Operation Fast and Furious. I request that you immediately take steps to preserve all evidence associated with Operation Fast and Furious and confirm in writing that you have done so,” wrote Jordan, who is expected to chair the Judiciary Committee when the House opens in January with a Republican majority.

The ATF was prompted to propose destroying the guns after a Department of Justice audit of the storage site in West Virginia where the guns were warehoused said that “thousands of firearms, firearm parts, and ammunition had been stolen,” according to Fox News.

The audit found that guns from Operation Fast and Furious were stored on top of a vault when they could have been stored inside of it.

“While these firearms were secured in shipping cases, the cases could be accessed by an individual using one of the ladders kept in the same area of the facility,” the inspector general’s report states.

The ATF agreed to destroy the guns after deciding no more prosecution from the operation will be conducted, the report states.

In his letter, Jordan disagreed.

“In fact, earlier this year, prosecutors in Mexico charged seven individuals with crimes related to Operation Fast and Furious, including Mexico’s former top police official and a former Mexican Federal Police commander,” he wrote.

ATF had not issued any public response to Jordan’s letter as of Sunday.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




