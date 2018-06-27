Restaurant Capitalizes on Red Hen Outrage, ‘Sarah Sanders Welcome Any Time!’

Over the weekend, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was refused service at a Virginia restaurant for her affiliation with the Trump administration.

Sanders and her family left the establishment, and Sanders took to Twitter the following morning detailing the situation.

“Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for [President Trump] and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so,” she tweeted.

Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 23, 2018

Many applauded The Red Hen owner’s decision to stand her ground, while others defended Sanders by flocking to the restaurant’s Yelp and Facebook pages to leave harsh reviews.

TRENDING: As Democrats Increasingly Call for Mob ‘Action,’ Tucker Warns ‘Point of No Return’

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee also came to his daughter’s defense, replying to Sanders’ tweet with a review of his own.

“Bigotry. On the menu at Red Hen Restaurant in Lexington VA. Or you can ask for the ‘Hate Plate’. And appetizers are ‘small plates for small minds,’ he wrote.

Bigotry. On the menu at Red Hen Restaurant in Lexington VA. Or you can ask for the “Hate Plate”. And appetizers are “small plates for small minds” https://t.co/rHEVdcQwwh — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 23, 2018

In a radio interview with Laura Ingraham, Huckabee further revealed that The Red Hen owner Stephanie Wilkinson continued to harass Sanders’ family after they left, Mediaite reported.

“Once Sarah and her family left, of course, Sarah was asked to please vacate, Sarah and her husband just went home. They had sort of had enough,” he explained.

“But the rest of her family went across the street to a different restaurant. The owner of the Red Hen — nobody’s told this — then followed them across the street, called people, and organized a protest yelling and screaming at them from outside the other restaurant and creating this scene,” he continued.

This restaurateur of The Red Hen Stephanie Wilkinson not only told @PressSec Sanders to leave–acc to @GovMikeHuckabee on my radio show today, she FOLLOWED Sanders’ family across the street to harass them at the other restaurant they went to! https://t.co/DEo2QOAcTY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 25, 2018

Today, Huckabee took to Twitter again to post an image of a New York restaurant with a sign outside welcoming Sanders in.

“OPEN! BREAKFAST SARAH SANDERS WELCOME ANY TIME,” the sign read.

Kipps Restaurant in S Wales NY looks like my kind of place! pic.twitter.com/BM1p2O2yjH — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 26, 2018

RELATED: Politico Calls Sarah Sanders Tweet ‘Attack’ Against Red Hen Restaurant

“Kipps Restaurant in S Wales NY looks like my kind of place!” Huckabee captioned the photo.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.