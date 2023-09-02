If you normalize sexual deviancy, it becomes normal. That’s what progressives want — the abnormal to become normal. By the looks of things, they’re getting what they want.

In one glaring example: Progressives are relabeling pedophiles as “Minor Attracted Persons” or MAPs. Definitions matter. Sexual predators who believe their behavior is normal have real-world consequences.







That would explain why 32-year-old Calvin Cooke allegedly raped a 16-year-old in the bathroom of a restaurant in Florida’s Osceola County last week, according to Law & Crime. Cooke was the manager of the restaurant and the underage girl worked for him. After ordering the girl to clean the women’s restroom, Cooke followed his employee inside and closed and locked the door to “commit sex acts” on the girl, according to Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez.

In a news conference, Lopez reported, “This suspect … deserves to be put on blast, and people need to know about what he did. He needs to be exposed for the type of person he is, and it’s sad, but unfortunately, they live amongst us.”

Lopez went on to say that the victim told deputies she felt compelled to have sex with Cooke because she was worried about losing her job if she didn’t comply. After her shift was over, the teen told her parents what had happened. The parents called the authorities.

The victim went on to say Cooke had started by talking to the girl on social media. He sent her sexually explicit photos on Snapchat. In other words, he was grooming his victim. According to Lopez, Cooke admitted he committed sex acts on the girl and he knew she was under age.

“This guy didn’t care,” Lopez said.

Could it be Cooke didn’t care because he thought it was normal? The victim’s response makes it sound like she thought sexually explicit photos from a man twice her age on Snapchat were normal, too.

And why wouldn’t kids think it’s normal? Reports of child sex abuse material online skyrocketed by 35 percent in one year, according to New Orleans public radio station WWNO. That’s a big spike, and it’s part of an ongoing trend.

Hany Farid, a professor of computer science at the University of California Berkeley, told the station, “It is not in the dark recesses of the Internet. It’s on Facebook, it’s on Instagram and TikTok. It’s on social media. You don’t have to look hard to find this material.”

Here’s another way of putting it — it’s normal.

“Nobody wants to hear about this,” Farid, continued. “It’s awful. But we can’t bury our heads in the sand and think, well, this isn’t going to happen.”

Maybe so many people don’t want to hear about it because they’ve been conditioned by progressives to treat it as normal. In Connecticut, they’ve gone so far as to pass a law making it so.

In May, the Connecticut House of Representatives passed a bill that would effectively protect MAPs from discrimination based on sexual orientation, according to Catholic Vote. H.B. 6638, “An Act Revising the State’s Antidiscrimination Statutes,” passed 132-17, with two members absent. Even a majority of the state’s 53 House Republicans voted in favor of the bill. That’s an in-your-face normalization of pedophilia.

The bill used language akin to Connecticut’s chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, which stated, “it modernizes the existing definition of sexual orientation, moving away from thirty-year-old outdated and offensive terminology.” When the term “pedophile” becomes offensive and is replaced with “minor-attracted person,” you know you’ve entered the Twilight Zone.

In 2021, the University of California Press published Allyn Walker’s “A Long, Dark Shadow: Minor-Attracted People and Their Pursuit of Dignity.” The title speaks for itself. When pedophiles demand dignity, you know you’re on the road to hell.

In one more example among many, in August 2022, a headline for KFOX-TV in El Paso, Texas, read, “High school lesson calling pedophiles ‘minor-attracted persons’ leaves parents concerned.” The fact that KFOX went with the word “concerned” over something like “outraged” is concerning in itself.

You get the picture. Nefarious forces are attempting to normalize the abnormal — especially in the realm of human sexuality. The proponents of this twisted view have burrowed into our institutions like blue ticks on the neck of a Redbone Coonhound that are swollen to the point of audacity. They know no shame.

The question conservatives are asking is, “Why?” To undermine Western civilization, you have to undermine its value system. It’s that simple, and it’s nothing new. Frankfurt School philosophers and writers came to America after World War II to preach a strange concoction of Marx, Freud and Nietzsche because they hated Western civilization

You may have heard of them, but probably not. Herbert Marcuse was one. He invented the 1960s catchphrase, “Make love, not war.” Sick souls like Marcuse taught hippies and other discontents to hate Western civilization. They hated under the guise of love.

My bet is Calvin Cooke never heard of Herbert Marcuse. But, somehow, he heard the call and is doing his part to undermine virtue by exploiting innocence. Shame on him.

Shame on us all who stand by and allow the rape of innocence.

