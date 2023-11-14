Does Robert F. Kennedy Jr. need a lesson in airline etiquette?

The independent presidential candidate is drawing criticism after a questionable act aboard an American Airlines flight from Portland to Dallas earlier this month, according to TMZ.

He was photographed walking down the aisle of the aircraft — barefoot.

DISGUSTING!! What sort of person walks BAREFOOT down a plane aisle — in first class, no less. Even worse, it was on his way to the toilet! 🤮 RFK Jr is a really strange dude. pic.twitter.com/tQXdYUtGfz — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) November 13, 2023

“RFK JR is a really strange dude,” wrote social media user @joncoopertweets, whose bio on X describes himself as a New York Democratic politician and “gay dad of five kids.”

Justin Haskins of the conservative Heartland Institute think tank spotted the member of the Kennedy dynasty on the flight, according to TMZ.

According to Haskins, the floor of the cabin was scattered with remains from in-flight snacks and other forms of debris.

Would you go completely barefoot on a plane? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 8% (1 Votes) No: 92% (12 Votes)

“The floor is covered with food, and, like, disgusting food!” Haskins said on the podcast “Stopping Socialism TV with Justin and Donald.”

“He goes into the restroom sockless and shoeless,” Hasking said. Something I’ve literally never seen in my entire life … Absolutely disgusting, right?”

“And I’m thinking, ‘This guy is a presidential candidate!'”

The incident was enough to disqualify Kennedy as a candidate in the eyes of Haskins.

“This man needs to be removed from the race immediately,” he said.

Lol!! #RFKJr What you doing with no shoes and socks in the airplane bathroom?!?https://t.co/XoFlD9ppeZ — In The Tank Podcast (@InTheTankPod) November 12, 2023

Kennedy doesn’t appear to have publicly addressed the in-flight incident.

Kennedy began his long-shot presidential candidate as a Democrat, focusing on providing an alternative to President Joe Biden and his party’s establishment.

He’s since changed his partisan affiliation to independent, and polls in the high single-digits in some 2024 election surveys.

NEW: @StackStrat Electoral College Forecast (n=15,205 RVs, 10/12-11/03) Trump 48% (292 EC Votes)

Biden 49% (246)

~~

Trump 45% (298)

Biden 46% (246)

RFK Jr. 8%

West 1%

~~

Biden 50% (359)

DeSantis 45% (178)

~~

Trump 48% (311)

Harris 48% (227)

~~

Trump 49% (319)

Newsom 48% (219)

——… pic.twitter.com/yd2dKGl5MU — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) November 13, 2023

Aside from his last name, Kennedy is probably best known as a public critic of vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccines.

The lawyer and activist is the nephew of Democratic former President John F. Kennedy, and the son of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.

JFK was assassinated in 1963 during his third year in the White House. RFK was assassinated in 1968 while running for the Democratic presidential nomination.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by becoming a member today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.