'He's Right': Musk Seems to Agree with Major Change to Voting Rights, Starting with Parents

As the Christian West teeters at the edge of the abyss, radical Islam teams up with radical progressives to seize the day.

In the smoking midst of the turmoil in France — rioting and political unrest linked to the country’s open immigration policies — Sheik Abu Taqi Al-Din Al-Dari, in an address to the Alqsa Mosque, warned that by “2050 Muslims in France will outnumber the French,” according to a subtitled translation of the speech tweeted by Amy Mek.

Allahu Akbar France! Imam brags: “France WILL become an Islamic country through Jihad; The entire world WILL be subject to Islamic Rule” The French will: “Convert to Islam, be Forced to pay Jizya poll tax, or be fought against for the sake of Allah” In 2017, France… pic.twitter.com/aBVT90V8gV — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) July 1, 2023

Elon Musk, in two rather cryptic posts below Mek’s tweet, wrote, “He’s right,” and, in response to another user’s comment that the situation is “Thanks to the white female vote,” Musk responded, “The childless have little stake in the future.”

He is right — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

Do you agree with Elon Musk? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The childless have little stake in the future — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

Is Musk implying that Al-Dari is correct and the way to combat the Muslim takeover in France is by limiting voting to parents? If so, he may be missing the point. Radical Islam isn’t relying on the democratic process to take control of France. “But it is not these numbers we are counting on to turn France into an Islamic country,” Al- Dari continued. “France will become an Islamic country through Jihad. The entire world will be subject to Islamic Rule.”

If you still have doubts as to Al-Dari’s intent, he continued with, “Convert to Islam, be forced to pay Jizya poll tax, or be fought against for the sake of Allah.” Radical Islam isn’t looking to win elections in France or anywhere else. Radical Islam is saying to any and all who stand in its way, “Convert, pay up, or die.”

Musk’s response makes more sense in the context of a tweet by Twitter user “datahazard,” who observed, “Democracy is probably unworkable long term without limiting suffrage to parents. Helps solve the procreation problem, too.”

Democracy is probably unworkable long term without limiting suffrage to parents. Helps solve the procreation problem, too. https://t.co/9zZ6eV56W1 — ~~datahazard~~ (@fentasyl) July 2, 2023

Under the tweet is the same response from Musk, “The childless have little stake in the future.” This does suggest that Musk is okay with limiting voting to parents.

Fox Business agrees, but they framed Musk’s response in a negative light. “Elon Musk appeared to support the idea of taking the right to vote away from people without children.”

Another way of putting it would be people who have families — the bedrock of Western civilization — should be awarded with the right to vote because they have more than a selfish interest in government. They vote not only for themselves, but with their families and others in mind.

Claiming that people without children would be punished by limiting the vote is like saying the person who comes in second in a footrace is a victim. But that’s the way things look to be going.

Fox’s negative frame also glosses over datahazard’s point that democracy may become unviable if voting rights are not limited.

Many of France’s recent unrest stems from unchecked immigration. According to the National Library of Medicine, “French immigration policy since 1974 has fluctuated between guaranteeing foreigners equal rights regardless of their religion, race, culture, or national origin, and attempting to differentiate among immigrants depending on their degree of assimilability to French culture.”

In other words, France’s immigration problem has fluctuated between extremally progressive and strongly progressive. The result? If Al-Dari is correct, France will be a Muslim majority country by 2050. In other words, France will no longer be in the fold of Western civilization.

Archbishop Fulton Sheen, in his book “Communism and the Conscience of the West,” wrote, “…up to this time Western civilization has been the superior civilization of the world. This was not due to the fact that it was ‘white’ — though many imperialists among others assumed that it was — but to the fact that it was Christian.” Sheen’s book was originally published in 1948. As such, he was not as concerned with Islam as he was with communism, the archenemy of all religions except the religion of the state.

“As Western civilization loses its Christianity it loses its superiority,” Sheen continued. “The ideology of Communism rose out of the secularized remnants of a Western civilization whose soul was once Christian.” One could substitute “Progressive ideology” for “communism” and not miss a beat.

Christianity and Western civilization go hand in hand. Without one, you lose the other.

The same drama is playing out in France and the United States with different actors on the stage. What do radical Islam and radical progressives have in common? They both are bent on world domination, for one. In France, radical Islam is on the rise, and in America radical progressives have burrowed into our once solidly Christian-based institutions. Both countries have big-time immigration woes due to their progressive policies. Both despise Christianity.

It looks like radical Islam and the Wokenistas are in bed together. The world war on Western civilization makes for strange bedfellows.

Musk, assuming he is advocating limiting voting to parents, is on the right track. Who votes, and how many times, each matters. Voting integrity is the lifeblood of the American republic. But it is a single aspect of a much bigger problem. At heart, it’s a theological problem.

One might go so far as to say it’s a battle between good and evil.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.