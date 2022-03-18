Rittenhouse Trolls Biden's Gas Prices, LeBron's 'Lemon Head' Diss with Epic Video - Libs Totally Meltdown

Kyle Rittenhouse is arousing the ire of liberals with a social media meme.

The Illinois youth shared a video on his personal Twitter account that superimposed an image of a gas station and a pump over footage of him crying while testifying in his homicide trial.

The meme addresses the skyrocketing gas prices under the Biden administration in a touch of dark humor one might expect of a 19-year-old boy.

Rittenhouse also referenced a tweet from LeBron James in which the NBA superstar chalked up Rittenhouse’s tearful reaction during his testimony to eating Lemon Heads.

No, it’s not Lemon Heads.. it’s the burning hole in my pocket thanks to a Joe Biden presidency.. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UpPvfHEjRv — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) March 18, 2022

Rittenhouse had broken down while recounting his shooting of three men during an anti-police riot in August 2020. A jury determined that he acted in self-defense and found him not guilty in November.

Rittenhouse indicated during the same testimony that he’s suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the shooting.

The video, which had over 30,000 likes as of Friday, incensed liberal Twitter users.

Making a meme of that time you cried for sympathy in court after killing two people is not funny. https://t.co/fSqXFKUCFH — Morten Øverbye (@morten) March 18, 2022

“Siri, show me a sociopath…” — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) March 18, 2022



Ron Filipkowski, a partisan Democrat with a large following on Twitter, falsely claimed that Rittenhouse had reenacted his testimony in the video.

When boomers learn how memes work. Dude thought Rittenhouse actually filmed himself reenacting crying at a gas station lmfao pic.twitter.com/YYNUiRsuTi — Damin Toell (@damintoell) March 18, 2022

In reality, real footage of his testimony was used in the meme.

Filipkowski would later delete his misleading tweet — after a representative for Rittenhouse asked him to take it down.

Now we wait… pic.twitter.com/aDqtZERguu — 📰 Media Accountability Project 🇺🇸 (@freekyleusa) March 18, 2022

Rittenhouse went on to address Filipkowski’s false claim in a dig at the older generation.

Boomers can’t meme — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) March 18, 2022

