Robber Proves No Match for Wheelchair-Bound Veteran and His Firearm

A man’s plan for a quick grab and a fast getaway turned into a trip to a hospital — most likely followed by jail.

On Monday night in Houston, a wheelchair-bound veteran at a METRO station was waiting for a ride.

Then came an attempt to take his backpack, according to KTRK-TV.

The victim was not quite so willing to be robbed as the robber might have hoped. The veteran was armed and fired several shots at the would-be robber, according to KHOU.

“He fired multiple shots, striking the suspect,” Houston police Lt. J.P. Horelica sai.

“The suspect ran several hundred yards, where he collapsed and was picked up by the Houston Fire Department and treated,” he said.

The would-be robber is hospitalized and is likely to face charges once he is discharged, KTRK reported.

The veteran cooperated with police, according to KRIV. Neither the name of the suspect or the victim was released by police.

The incident came one day before a Tuesday afternoon incident in Houston in which a man made the mistake of trying to rob a food truck, according to KHOU.

At about 1 p.m., a man pulled up at Elite Eats and asked what the truck served. Keshondra Howard Turner, whose family owns the food truck, showed the man, who pulled a gun and got out of his vehicle.

Turned slammed the truck window shut, but the man forced it open. His gun jammed. Turner’s did not.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene. Turner is licensed to carry a gun.

Turner’s son said his mother had no choice.

“My momma is a great person, you know? Good-hearted, looking out for everybody. She’d give the shirt off her back,” Derick Howard said.

Family members said the food truck has been operating in the same location for three years with no problems.

“She’s a Godly woman, that’s why the gun jammed because God jammed it,” Howard said of his mother.

