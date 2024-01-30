A popular rock band canceled a scheduled tour on Monday after one of its members was arrested on federal child pornography charges.

Mac Saturn played the first concert of the tour in its hometown of Detroit on Friday, just hours after the band’s keyboardist, Evan Mercer, was arrested, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The group had announced before the Detroit show that Mercer, 27, was no longer a member.

Mercer was arrested by the FBI and accused of possessing video of himself “engaging in sexual acts with underage victims,” the Free Press reported.

Some of the videos were reportedly found by an ex-girlfriend of Mercer’s on an iCloud account they shared.

After Mercer’s arrest, Mac Saturn spent the weekend considering whether to cancel the tour, which had been set to take the up-and-coming band to 35 cities across North America.

In a statement posted Monday across the group’s social media accounts, the remaining members said they had come to the decision to pull out of the tour.

“Friday was a paralyzing day and something that none of us could have ever prepared ourselves for. We have taken a few days to process and come to you with this message from our hearts,” the statement began.

“First and most importantly, we want to extend our deepest and most profound sympathies, not only to the victims of the shocking and appalling behavior that our former band member Evan Mercer has been accused of but to anyone who has ever been a victim of such heinous and inexcusable crimes.

“We stand with all those who have been affected and are steadfast in our belief that anyone who has committed such atrocities should be held accountable to the absolute fullest extent of the law,” the band continued.

“We also apologize for the hurt and confusion this has caused all of you over the last several days. We are beyond embarrassed that we put trust in someone who could do this.

“In our darkest hour, we remain dedicated to creating music and spaces for people to celebrate life as safely and respectfully as possible.

“In light of this, we have made the difficult decision to end our tour effective immediately and will be making a donation to the Joyful Heart Foundation to help ensure victims and survivors have access to resources and treatment in the future.”

The statement was signed by Mac Saturn members Carson Macc, Mike Moody, Angelo Coppola and Nick Barone.

The Free Press reported that Mercer was ordered by a federal judge on Monday to remain in jail until his trial.

He is charged with enticement of a minor, producing and/or attempting to produce child pornography, possessing and/or accessing with intent to view child pornography, and attempt to possess with intent to view child pornography, according to WJBK-TV.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.