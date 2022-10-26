Ron DeSantis Addresses Being Referred to as 'America's Governor': 'I Can Tell You This...'

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, often called “America’s governor,” lived up to the hype of the moniker by underscoring the importance of courageous leadership this weekend.

The Navy veteran spoke Saturday at an interfaith educational freedom event in Boca Raton.

“You know, people will sometimes refer to me as ‘America’s governor,’ but I can tell you this: Florida is blessed to have the best first lady in all 50 states,” he said, referring to his wife of 12 years, Casey DeSantis.

He thanked those in the crowd who prayed for and encouraged his wife after she announced she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. In March, after treatment and surgery, she was declared cancer-free.

After praising Florida’s first lady, DeSantis made an oblique reference to his coronavirus response, when Florida refused to submit to one-size-fits-all lockdowns, mask mandates and school shutdowns.

“One of the things that separated Florida from some of the other states over the last few years is we did the right thing, but we did the right things when it wasn’t easy,” he said.

“I think if you look at what really separates somebody who’s just the typical politician from somebody that can actually be a leader and actually deliver big results is courage. You’ve got to have the courage of your convictions. You’ve got to be willing to stand strong. You’ve got to be willing to show backbone.”

During the pandemic, DeSantis was vilified by Democrats and their corporate media lapdogs for actually following the science instead of succumbing to their hyperbolic fearmongering.

And his approach has since been vindicated.

In a study of economics, education, and health during COVID-19: Florida was right all along, and California was wrong. Shutting down life as we know it was a BIG mistake for Democrats! — Stephen Moore (@StephenMoore) April 11, 2022

This is a major reason DeSantis has been hailed as “America’s governor” by countless Republicans, including those who live in blue states and wish he were their leader.

DeSantis’ greatest strength is his adherence to his principles. This is why the radical Left hates him. Join us on LevinTVhttps://t.co/5XmaTQAWrZ — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) October 19, 2022

On Tuesday, DeSantis savaged his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist, during their gubernatorial debate in Fort Pierce.

Crist, a former Florida governor, asked the incumbent if he plans to run for president in 2024 and demanded that the Harvard-educated attorney make a pledge that he will serve out his full, four-year term if he wins re-election next month.

DeSantis responded with a double-smackdown that scorched both Crist and embattled President Joe Biden in one fell swoop.

“I know that Charlie is interested in talking about 2024 and Joe Biden,” he said.

“But I just want to make things very, very clear: The only worn-out, old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist.”

.@GovRonDeSantis on whether or not he’s running for president in 2024: “I know that Charlie is interested in talking about 2024 and Joe Biden. But I just want to make things very, very clear, the only worn-out, old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist.” pic.twitter.com/Hl26JtT7TJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 24, 2022

The fact that Crist’s question assumed a DeSantis re-election and focused on 2024 instead of the midterm elections — which are less than two weeks away — underscores just how badly his own prospects are.

Indeed, DeSantis is on track for a big victory on Nov. 8, according to a new poll conducted by Florida Atlantic University Business and Economics Polling Initiative.

DeSantis leads Crist 51 percent to 40 percent, according to the survey of 719 registered voters.

“The Republican incumbent’s overall approval rating was 53 percent, and his hurricane response approval was better, at 63 percent,” FAU reported.

“In addition, 66 percent of respondents expect DeSantis to be re-elected.”

While polls aren’t always accurate, this one and many others like it bode well — both for Floridians and DeSantis supporters around the nation.

