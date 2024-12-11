For the many criticisms we could make about Rosie O’Donnell, her handling of her daughter’s arrests is commendable.

The comedian and actress, known in recent years for her outspoken criticism of President-elect Donald Trump, made a decision last month as a parent that many conservatives might find themselves agreeing with.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail reported earlier this month that O’Donnell’s adoptive daughter, Chelsea O’Donnell, had been arrested for a third time in a period of less than 3 months on Nov. 18. She was arrested on two other occasions on Sept. 10 and Oct. 11.

After her October arrest she told the Daily Mail her adoptive mother had no intention of posting bail.

She told the Mail on Nov. 4, “When I called Rosie to ask her to bail me out, she told me flat out, ‘You belong in there.'”

“She said, “I really can’t help you get out of there; I don’t want you to kill yourself. I don’t want to be responsible for you killing yourself,'” she recounted.

According to the Mail, all of Chelsea O’Donnell’s arrests are for drug-related charges.

Her latest charge includes two counts of methamphetamine possession, a felony narcotic drug possession, resisting an officer, and misdemeanor charges for drug paraphernalia.

After her latest arrest, she remains in custody with a court date set for Thursday. The most recent arrest occurred after a vehicle she was riding in was stopped in Niagara, Wisconsin.

O’Donnell confirmed the arrest via Instagram.

Chelsea O’Donnell was out on bail after her biological mother posted a $4,000 bail on Nov. 13 for her October arrest, but her adoptive mom clearly wasn’t going to go the same route.

Struggling with drug abuse is an awful road that no parent wants for their child, but is O’Donnell in the wrong for leaving her daughter in jail?

She’s correct in that this isn’t her daughter’s first offense and clearly she has no plans to stop her drug use on her own.

It’s out of character for O’Donnell to take this approach given what left-wing doctrine dictates as the “correct” action.

When someone finds themselves in trouble — whether it be drug abuse, other lawbreaking, or issues related to homelessness or poverty — the left chooses to take emphasis off the individual.

Left-wing creed states individuals aren’t responsible; they are victims of the system.

If O’Donnell believed any of this with her daughter, she would bail her out, thinking she isn’t to blame.

She instead chose tough love. Forget the system or the bias, a good parent knows their children must work on themselves to see change.

