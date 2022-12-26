Parler Share
Commentary

Rush Limbaugh's Brother Reveals Key Reality That Led Him from Skepticism to Christian Faith

 By Elizabeth Delaney  December 25, 2022 at 5:00pm
Parler Share

Some might say that David Limbaugh, Rush’s brother, got to enjoy a special privilege in life because of having Rush as an older brother.

Certainly Rush made an amazing impact on the culture and the broadcast industry.

However, David Limbaugh has plenty of his own hard work and accolades to show as a writer and expert in law and politics, with appearances on national television and radio shows, such as various FOX News programs, CNN, the Glenn Beck Radio Program and many others.

In a tribute to his brother in April of 2021, he mentioned how they were both brought up in a home in which their parents instilled into them their Christian values, according to Fox News.

Those values included a love for God, unconditional love for their family, a belief in moral absolutes in connection to truth and right and wrong; personal character and integrity; the value of human life and respect and compassion for others.

Trending:
Kari Lake Bombshell: Maricopa Official Makes Confession to What Happened on Election Day

Such values are often counter to today’s culture.

However, there was a time that David Limbaugh was a spiritual skeptic. He described the change to Fox News recently when speaking about the book he co-authored with his daughter, Christen Limbaugh Bloom, “The Resurrected Jesus: The Church in the New Testament.”

“One of the reasons I decided to start writing Christian books is because I know what it’s like to be a skeptic,” Limbaugh told Fox. “I know what it’s like to be intimidated by the Bible — and I also know what it’s like to overcome that skepticism and intimidation,” he added.

Perhaps David Limbaugh’s background in law and politics are a part of the reason why he became so keenly aware of the presence of evil in the world.



“One of the things, when I was a skeptic, that finally put me over the top … was the pervasiveness of evil in the world,” Limbaugh told CBN.

“There’s no other explanation of evil — the level and intensity of evil that we witness — than the Biblical worldview,” he said.

“That is the only thing that satisfactorily explains what we witness on this earth.”

Limbaugh pointed out that evil is often even glorified.

Related:
Parody Song by Babylon Bee Skewers Biden Over His Disastrous Time in WH

“These people who advocate abortion on demand, have the moral high ground in this perverse culture. They advocate mutilating children in sex-change, gender-change surgery. That’s pure evil; it’s objectively evil,” he said.

Limbaugh referenced Paul’s words in Ephesians 6:10-18 about the importance of believers putting on the full armor of God to battle the evil that must be faced in the world.

He also pointed out that it’s important for Christians to recognize that the devil and his demons are behind evil and wickedness in the physical world so much more than is realized.

At the same time, Christians don’t go into the battles they must face alone.

Limbaugh said the scriptures direct believers to go to God in prayer because “that’s how we avail ourselves of the power to fight against these evil spirits.”

He acknowledged that it may sound strange to some to hear about talk about evil spirits, but that’s what they are.

Limbaugh encouraged believers to get engaged in the work of God’s Kingdom and bringing people to Christ in whatever way He has gifted them to do so.

“You wanna have an impact for the Kingdom of God and for people’s eternal destiny,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Elizabeth Delaney
Elizabeth has been a freelance content writer for about 20 years and has enjoyed having her prose published in both the non-fiction and fiction markets. She has written a variety of different types of content, including Christian articles, healthy lifestyle, blog posts, business topics, news articles, product descriptions, and some fiction. She is also a singer-songwriter-musician. When she's not busy with writing or music, she enjoys spending time with friends or family and doing fun social activities such as hiking, swing dancing, attending concerts and other fun social activities.




'The Voice' Contestant Uses Performance to Sing Best Thing Possible for Millions to Hear, Leaves Judges in Tears
Want to Successfully Communicate with Your Pet Cat? Start Blinking at Them
Rush Limbaugh's Brother Reveals Key Reality That Led Him from Skepticism to Christian Faith
Shoe Store Owner Gets Last Laugh on Thieving Gang - Security Footage Shows Their Crime May Be Worthless
Country Singer Hit Rock Bottom After Losing His Child, But True Light Dispelled the Darkness
See more...

Conversation