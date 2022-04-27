Share
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, has warned that the threat of nuclear war is now "serious," and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, has responded, calling Lavrov's comments "very dangerous and unhelpful."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, has warned that the threat of nuclear war is now "serious," and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, has responded, calling Lavrov's comments "very dangerous and unhelpful."

Russia Warns the Threat of Nuclear War Is 'Serious,' US Responds

 By Jack Davis  April 27, 2022 at 8:02am
Russia indulged in a spate of nuclear saber-rattling Monday, sparking a stern U.S. response.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also sought to justify possible attacks on weapons shipments supporting Ukraine as it enters the third month of its war to stand off Russian invaders.

Lavrov spoke about nuclear weapons during an interview with state-run media, claiming Russia was doing everything in its power to avoid the threat of a nuclear war. Early in the war, Russian leader Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s nuclear forces into a heightened state of readiness.

“This is our key position on which we base everything. The risks now are considerable,” Lavrov said, according to Reuters.

“I would not want to elevate those risks artificially. Many would like that. The danger is serious, real. And we must not underestimate it,” he said.

Lavrov said America has been a thorn in the side of efforts to negotiate an end to the conflict.

“The United States has practically ceased all contacts simply because we were obliged to defend Russians in Ukraine,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov said NATO countries have been “pouring oil on the fire” in their support of Ukraine with billions of dollars in aid and weapons, according to The Hill.

Should the U.S. provide so much aid to Ukraine?

Lavrov said weapons being brought into Ukraine are a legitimate target.

“These weapons will be a legitimate target for Russia’s military acting within the context of the special operation,” Lavrov said, Reuters reported.

“Storage facilities in western Ukraine have been targeted more than once (by Russian forces). How can it be otherwise?” he added. “NATO, in essence, is engaged in a war with Russia through a proxy and is arming that proxy. War means war.”

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said the threat of nuclear war is Russia’s “last hope to scare the world off supporting Ukraine.”

“Thus the talk of a ‘real’ danger of WWIII. This only means Moscow senses defeat in Ukraine. Therefore, the world must double down on supporting Ukraine so that we prevail and safeguard European and global security,” he tweeted.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby labeled Lavrov’s comments “obviously unhelpful, not constructive, and certainly is not indicative of what a responsible [world power] ought to be doing in the public sphere,” according to the Hill.

“A nuclear war cannot be won, and it shouldn’t be fought. There’s no reason for the current conflict in Ukraine to get to that level at all,” he said.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called Lavrov’s comments “very dangerous and unhelpful,” according to NBC.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
