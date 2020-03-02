'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Baffles Audience After Solving Puzzle with Just Two Letters

A contestant on “Wheel of Fortune” surprised viewers and host Pat Sajak by solving a 17-letter puzzle with impressive speed and with only two consonants on the board.

Taya Somers, a businesswoman and mother of five, correctly solved the puzzle with a scarce amount of information, only knowing she was hunting for a “phrase” and that said phrase contained one ‘N’ and one ‘T.’

Somers believed she knew the answer as the board displayed:

“_ – _ _ _ _ _ – _ _ _ _ – N _ – _ T_ _ _ .”

Confident, Somers told Sajak she was ready to solve the puzzle.

“OK,” Sajak replied, unable to disguise the surprise in his voice.

But Somers’ hunch was correct as she stated, “A PLACE LIKE NO OTHER.”

“Of course!” a pleased and surprised Sajak responded, moving toward Somers to congratulate her on the lightning-fast solve.

Did anybody else solve the puzzle that quickly at home? 🧐🤯 #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/nCZRG9QioA — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) February 27, 2020

“That was very impressive,” Sajak told Somers, who was overcome with emotion over the incredible moment.

Somers earned a mere $650 for the solve, but Sajak told her that a trip to Peru was also on the horizon for the emotional and happy contestant.

“Wheel of Fortune” has returned to normal after Sajak took time off due to emergency surgery he had last November.

In the interim, longstanding co-host Vanna White made her solo hosting debut and was joined for one week in January by Sajak’s daughter, 25-year-old Maggie Sajak, as a special guest.

Maggie was only a year old the last time she graced the “Wheel” stage in 1996, and joked that she would hopefully be “a little more eloquent than last time.”

Maggie told audiences that from her perspective as Sajak’s daughter, watching her father go through emergency surgery was “a scary experience,” but said that her dad was “doing great.”

“I know he’s so excited to be back next week,” Maggie said in January.

“Wheel of Fortune” audiences are glad to see Sajak back at the helm, doing what he has done best for the past 38 years.

Sajak and White renewed their contracts for their roles with “Wheel of Fortune” through 2022, USA Today reported last December.

