San Fran Ends Boycott of Red State Companies, Too Expensive Doing Business with Blue States

The City of San Francisco has ended a boycott that prevented it from doing business with most of the country after lawmakers admitted their attempts to force red states to bend their knees to “wokeism” backfired.

In the end, a years-long refusal to acknowledge the will of people in 30 U.S. states only harmed the left-wing city itself and those who were able to somehow manage small businesses in spite of crime and taxes.

You might have never heard of the boycott, which makes sense, as people in places such as Birmingham, Omaha, Plano, and Yuma do not and never will need the declining city.

San Francisco’s only notable exports are corrupted values and deadly fentanyl.

But in 2016, the city’s Board of Supervisors enacted Administrative Code 12X, which barred San Francisco from doing business with states that opposed the Supreme Court’s decision to legalize same-sex marriage.

The boycott later expanded to states that asked voters for simple things — such as proving who they were when they cast ballots.

San Francisco also became irate at states that limited or outlawed abortion after Roe v. Wade was overturned last summer.

In the end, city employees were not allowed to officially travel to 30 states while the city could not do business with any company that was headquartered in any of the states targeted.

The result was predictable: No one cared and the city was hurt by its own leaders — leaders San Franciscans can’t seem to stop voting for.

The joint exercise in virtue signaling and attempted bullying ended on Tuesday after lawmakers paused to reflect on how much damage had been done, and not to the states targeted by the boycott, but to the fecal capital of Northern California.

None of the states targeted by X12 moved an inch on their positions to rational governance, which was recognized in a report on the efficacy of the boycott.

A report found the law “has created an additional administrative burden for City staff and vendors and unintended consequences for San Francisco citizens, such as limiting enrichment and developmental opportunities,” The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The report also found none of San Francisco’s left-wing peer cities enacted similarly strict boycotts.

The Board of Supervisors voted 7-4 Tuesday to end its attempt at forcing its failed policies on others.

“It’s not achieving the goal we want to achieve,” said board Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who proposed ending the boycott. “It is making our government less efficient.”

Reading between the line, it appears as though doing business exclusively with 20 safe havens for liberalism was too expensive, which is not the least bit surprising.

The only surprise here is San Francisco’s embrace of self-awareness and its admission that something wasn’t working.

Perhaps this is a new chapter for the Bay City, or perhaps those who voted to repeal the ill-fated boycott simply had their backs up against the wall and feared reprisals from already burdened citizens.

In any event, a boycott no one ever noticed is over and San Francisco is back to working with people it had previously deemed bigoted and archaic.

If San Francisco does something that is actually “progressive” for its city’s citizens every now and again, that is certainly cause for celebration.

If the board would now focus on handling dangerous illicit drugs, rampant homelessness, putting criminals in jail, lowering taxes and discouraging public defecation, San Francisco could really blossom.

The only notable success story from the region in recent years is the NBA’s Golden State Warriors.

