San Francisco to Spend $1.7 Million on a Single Toilet

California has granted $1.7 million in funding toward one public toilet in San Francisco, according to San Francisco Chronicle columnist Heather Knight.

Democratic state Assemblyman Matt Haney attained $1.7 million in state funds for the toilet in the city’s Noe Valley Town Square, which he claimed matched the standard single public bathroom rate given by the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department, Knight reported.

The facility is projected to be finished in 2025.

“I didn’t have the option of bringing home less of the bacon when it comes to building a toilet,” Haney said, according to Knight. “A half a toilet or a toilet-maybe-someday is not much use to anyone.”

The Recreation and Parks Department and Department of Public Works said the generally high price of San Francisco construction is partly responsible for the toilet’s high price tag, with recent increasing building costs partly spurred by global supply chain problems contributing, Knight reported.

My latest column: San Francisco politicians will gather in Noe Valley Town Square today to hail a long-awaited public bathroom. But why does one toilet cost $1.7 million — and why won’t it be ready until 2025? It symbolizes the worst of SF government. https://t.co/xHlCOUxPWk — Heather Knight (@hknightsf) October 19, 2022

The toilet’s yet-to-be-completed architectural design will be opened to community response and examined by the Arts Commission’s Civic Design Review committee before the Recreation and Parks Commission and the Board of Supervisors review the project.

The departments’ statement noted that Public Works’ cost estimates “don’t just reflect the price of erecting structure,” according to Knight.

A city statement called $1.7 million an “extremely rough” price projection, preparing for possible complications including “the onerous demands and unpredictable costs” brought forward by the Pacific Gas and Electric Co., which San Francisco has accused of slowing projects and spurring price increases.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

