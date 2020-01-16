SECTIONS
Sandi Toksvig Quits Popular 'The Great British Bake Off' Reality Cooking Show

By Kayla Kunkel
Published January 16, 2020 at 2:55pm
British television host Sandi Toksvig has announced that she will no longer be a part of “The Great British Bake Off” cast, leaving many fans of the show in dismay.

The 61-year-old comedian said in a statement Thursday she was leaving in order to spend more time on other work projects.

“When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family,” she wrote.

“Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work. As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming show.”

“Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life,” she added. “These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television.”

Toksvig joined the British reality show in 2017, after it moved from the BBC to Channel 4, according to CNN.

She and Noel Fielding then began their wonderfully quirky working relationship that has captivated not only audiences in the U.K., but also in the United States through Netflix.

Since the show has already survived major host changes, Toksvig said she had no doubt that it would be able to withstand another.

“The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves,” she explained.

The show’s official Twitter account confirmed the host’s sad news, saying, “The upcoming series of The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off will mark the end of Sandi’s magnificent stint as a presenter on the show.”

After Toksvig’s announcement became public, Fielding tweeted that he felt “like Tom without Jerry.”

Prue Leith, a judge on the show, said she and Toksvig would be “lifelong friends” even outside of the iconic tent.

Even Paul Hollywood, who is often teased for his rigidness as a judge on the show, wished the host well and said she would be welcome to visit the tent in the future.

Past favorites from the show also expressed their sadness at the news and their excitement to see what Toksvig does next.

“Big love,” Michelle Evans-Fecci, a contestant on the show in 2019, wrote.

