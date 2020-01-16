Sandi Toksvig Quits Popular 'The Great British Bake Off' Reality Cooking Show

British television host Sandi Toksvig has announced that she will no longer be a part of “The Great British Bake Off” cast, leaving many fans of the show in dismay.

The 61-year-old comedian said in a statement Thursday she was leaving in order to spend more time on other work projects.

“When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family,” she wrote.

“Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work. As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming show.”

“Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life,” she added. “These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television.”

TRENDING: CEO Blaming Trump for Iran Shooting Down Plane Runs Company Responsible for 22 Customers' Deaths

Toksvig joined the British reality show in 2017, after it moved from the BBC to Channel 4, according to CNN.

She and Noel Fielding then began their wonderfully quirky working relationship that has captivated not only audiences in the U.K., but also in the United States through Netflix.

Since the show has already survived major host changes, Toksvig said she had no doubt that it would be able to withstand another.

“The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves,” she explained.

The show’s official Twitter account confirmed the host’s sad news, saying, “The upcoming series of The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off will mark the end of Sandi’s magnificent stint as a presenter on the show.”

After Toksvig’s announcement became public, Fielding tweeted that he felt “like Tom without Jerry.”

I feel like Tom without Jerry ! Mick without a Keef 🙁 gonna miss yooooooooooooooooo and the wonderful times we got to play together in the tent ! Double acts are rare and magical beast and working with you was a pleasure x x x all my love Mr Noel x pic.twitter.com/nkbuLpvQMs — noel fielding (@noelfielding11) January 16, 2020

RELATED: Popeyes Gives 'Family Feud Canada' Contestant $10,000 Worth of Chicken After Hilarious Mistake

Prue Leith, a judge on the show, said she and Toksvig would be “lifelong friends” even outside of the iconic tent.

I have absolutely loved working with Sandi, she’s been a brilliant host and enormous fun and I am in awe of how hard she works juggling so many different projects. We shall be lifelong friends’ way beyond the tent. #GBBO #sanditoksvig #friendship https://t.co/R17Lvrjl2L pic.twitter.com/EbuEmEWLaT — Prue Leith (@PrueLeith) January 16, 2020

Even Paul Hollywood, who is often teased for his rigidness as a judge on the show, wished the host well and said she would be welcome to visit the tent in the future.

It’s been great fun working with @sanditoksvig We will miss her but I hope that she will get time to visit us in the tent when we film later this year. She will always be part of the Bake Off Family. — Paul Hollywood (@PaulHollywood) January 16, 2020

Past favorites from the show also expressed their sadness at the news and their excitement to see what Toksvig does next.

Your hugs warmed my soul — nomadbakerdavid (@nomadbakerdavid) January 16, 2020

You helped us all in the tent more than you know ❤️ — Rosie Brandreth-Poynter (@RosieBrandreth) January 16, 2020

Big love ❤️ — Michelle Evans-Fecci (@bakesbymichelle) January 16, 2020

“Big love,” Michelle Evans-Fecci, a contestant on the show in 2019, wrote.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.