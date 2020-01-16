Popeyes Gives 'Family Feud Canada' Contestant $10,000 Worth of Chicken After Hilarious Mistake

Many people have now seen the hilarious clip from “Family Feud Canada” that shows a contestant named Eve Dubois giving a hilarious answer to “Name Popeye’s favorite food.”

Of course, anyone familiar with Popeye the Sailor would have one answer: Spinach. Dubois’ answer? “Chicken.”

While that may not have been the top answer according to Family Feud’s polling, it was exactly the right answer in the eyes of Popeyes, the chicken restaurant.

Though Eve didn’t win the Dubois family the $10,000 prize, the restaurant chain decided to honor her with their own version.

“Our survey says you got that right,” the chain tweeted on Friday. “DM us to claim your $10,000 worth of Popeyes.”

.@sublimevey! Our survey says you got that right. DM us to claim your $10,000 worth of Popeyes. #LoveThatChickenFromPopeyes https://t.co/OeCQYsG875 pic.twitter.com/LlfyaY83n7 — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) January 10, 2020

While the “chickennn” dance is now a viral sensation, along with the screenshot of Dubois’ shocked face when she realized her misunderstanding, this particular question/answer round was not originally the question/answer round that would have aired.

What many people don’t know is that the question she responded to was the fourth attempt to get her and Logan Tomlin to answer a question correctly. In the “sudden death” round that determines which family will walk away with the prize, only the top answer is the correct answer, so the contestants facing off must get it right.

What is Popeye’s favourite food? Be honest, what would have said…. #FamilyFeudCanada — Gerry Dee (@gerrydee) January 10, 2020

Tomlin and Dubois were given four chances before one of them was able to come up with the correct answer to a question, and “Family Feud Canada” has shared the clips that show how much went on before the famous “chicken” answer.

“There’s more to the #FamilyFeudCanada chicken story – What happens when contestants guess wrong on a sudden death round?” the account tweeted. “Take a look at these behind-the-scenes bloopers and see what you’d never get to see on TV.”

The first question host Gerry Dee asked was, “Name something in your house that creaks.” Dubois hit the button first and answered “rocking chair,” which was not the answer.

Tomlin quickly followed up with, “The stairs, Gerry” — but that was also incorrect. The correct answer was “the floor.”

Dee poked fun at “rocking chair” and both contestant’s failures to answer with the obvious. They loaded a new question and began again.

“Name something people dye,” Dee asked.

Dubois hit the button first again, but didn’t give any answer in the allotted time. Tomlin answered “gunshot.”

Of course, Tomlin heard “die,” not “dye.” He tried to follow up with “T-shirt,” but it was too late and the damage was done. The host just looked at him, incredulous.

Try three didn’t have much better results: “Name something you might see in the sky on a clear night.”

Dubois, following the pattern she’d established, managed to ring in first and answer quickly with “a helicopter.” Tomlin answered “the moon,” which, judging by the applause and cheering from the crowd, was more on-track than any of their answers had been so far.

But it was still not the top answer.

There’s more to the #FamilyFeudCanada chicken story – What happens when contestants guess wrong on a sudden death round? Take a look at these behind-the-scenes bloopers and see what you’d never get to see on TV. #bloopers #chicken pic.twitter.com/K7x6V0hpSv — Family Feud Canada (@FamilyFeudCa) January 10, 2020

“This is why where you put the fifth family member is very important,” Dee commented. “Hey! Is that a helicopter? No, behind the stars and the moon!”

The host psyched out the players out on the next question by throwing them a fake: “What number comes after two?” he asked, and after they realized it was a joke, he said, “Just wanted to get you warmed up.”

Of course, at that point, the now-famous question was asked and answered (Tomlin eventually answered “spinach,” which was correct), and that’s the clip that made it to television.

Thanks to the “Family Feud Canada” Twitter account, though, we can enjoy all the bloopers from the sudden death round and get a glimpse into the mind of Eve Dubois.

