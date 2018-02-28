Sarah Palin Just Exposed Anti-Christian Joy Behar’s Complete Hypocrisy

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin pounced on “The View” co-host Joy Behar’s double standard when determining whether hearing from God is a “mental illness.”

“So, Joy Behar,” Palin tweeted on Wednesday, “do you consider our friend Oprah Winfrey’s prayer a sign of ‘mental illness,’ too? Double standards, much?”

The 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee’s question was a clear reference to Behar mocking Vice President Mike Pence for believing he can hear from Jesus Christ in prayer.

“That’s called mental illness, if I’m not correct. Hearing voices,” said Behar on ABC’s “The View” earlier this month.

DAILY The Western Journal Daily Email Breaking news updates and daily headlines from a news source you can trust. Facebook So, Joy Behar, do you consider our friend Oprah Winfrey’s prayer a sign of ‘mental illness,’ too? Double standards, much? – SPhttps://t.co/wIULo089Hn pic.twitter.com/toVHVCVgs2 — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) February 28, 2018

In multiple interviews, Winfrey has stated that she is relying on God to tell her if she is meant to run for president.

“I went into prayer,” the television personality told People Magazine in a story published on Wednesday. “‘God, if you think I’m supposed to run, you gotta tell me, and it has to be so clear that not even I can miss it.’ And I haven’t gotten that.”

Do you think Joy Behar should be fired from The View likening Christianity to mental illness? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

In the aftermath of Winfrey’s speech about sexual misconduct at the Golden Globes last month, many urged her to run for president.

“I pay attention, and when you have that many people saying something, I thought gee, I never in my life, ever, ever, thought I would be in politics. I’ve always said no no no no no,” she said. “Am I at least supposed to look at that question?”

In a recent interview with “60 Minutes Overtime,” the Hollywood star said, “I am actually humbled by the fact that people think I could be the leader of the free world, but it’s just not in my spirit.”

Pence responded to Behar’s put down of his faith in an appearance on “Fox & Friends” earlier this month.

RELATED: Black Activists Lash Out At Mainstream Media For Being More ‘Supportive’ Of Parkland Victims

Host Ainsley Earhardt asked the vice president, “Is it hypocrisy that Liberals, Democrats, mainstream media, they preach tolerance, but yet when someone wants to be a Christian and says that God speaks to them, they have a problem with that?”

Pence responded that he is used to criticism, “But when I heard that ABC had a program that likened my Christianity to mental illness, I just couldn’t be silent.”

The Bible, in fact, records in the Gospel of John that Jesus said regarding born-again believers, “My sheep hear My voice, and I know them, and they follow me.”

He further described Himself as a good shepherd, “And when (a good shepherd) brings out his own sheep, he goes before them; and the sheep follow him, for they know his voice. Yet they will by no means follow a stranger, but will flee from him, for they do not know the voice of strangers.”

Pence said, “Look, my Christian faith is probably the most important thing in my life. I do try and start every day reading the Bible. My wife and I try and have a prayer together before I leave the house every morning. But I do think I’m a very typical American.”

.@VP responds to @JoyVBehar‘s comments on his faith: “When I heard that a program likened my Christianity to mental illness…I just couldn’t be silent.” @FoxNews @foxandfriends pic.twitter.com/dCZ2Ozoysa — Ainsley Earhardt (@ainsleyearhardt) February 19, 2018

“I think (Behar’s comment) is evidence of how out of touch some in the mainstream media are with the faith and values of the American people,” Pence stated.

Fox News reported that ABC has received over 30,000 calls in response to what the Media Research Center described as Behar’s “anti-Christian bigotry.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.