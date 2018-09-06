Sarah Sanders Responds to Op-Ed by Tweeting NYT Opinion Desk’s Phone Number

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders called on those who want to know the “anonymous coward” who wrote an anti-Trump op-ed for The New York Times to call the paper’s opinion desk and tweeted out their phone number.

The Times ran a piece on Wednesday titled, “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,” reportedly written by someone claiming to be a “senior administration official” for Trump.

“To be clear, ours is not the popular ‘resistance’ of the left,” the writer explains. “We want the administration to succeed and think that many of its policies have already made America safer and more prosperous.”

The unnamed author relates there are other like-minded individuals in the administration who are working together not as the “deep state,” but the “steady state,” protecting the United States from the “erratic” and “amoral” behavior of President Donald Trump.

“Given the instability many witnessed, there were early whispers within the cabinet of invoking the 25th Amendment, which would start a complex process for removing the president. But no one wanted to precipitate a constitutional crisis,” according to the person.

Sanders responded to the op-ed on Thursday tweeting, “For those of you asking for the identity of the anonymous coward: The media’s wild obsession with the identity of the anonymous coward is recklessly tarnishing the reputation of thousands of great Americans who proudly serve our country and work for President Trump. Stop.”

She continued, “If you want to know who this gutless loser is, call the opinion desk of the failing NYT at 212-556-1234, and ask them. They are the only ones complicit in this deceitful act. We stand united together and fully support our President Donald. J. Trump.”

For those of you asking for the identity of the anonymous coward: pic.twitter.com/RpWYPHa6To — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 6, 2018

Sanders also addressed the controversy on Wednesday, releasing a statement, demanding whoever wrote the piece to resign.

“We are disappointed, but not surprised, that the paper chose to publish this pathetic, reckless, and selfish op-ed,” she said.

“This is a new low for the so-called ‘paper of record,’ and it should issue an apology, just as it did after the election for its disastrous coverage of the Trump campaign,” she said.

Sanders concluded, “The individual behind this piece has chosen to deceive, rather than support, the duly elected President of the United States. He is not putting country first, but putting himself and his ego ahead of the will of the American people. This coward should do the right thing and resign.”

The president also responded to The Times op-ed at a White House event for law enforcement officers on Wednesday saying, “Remember this about The New York Times, when I won they were forced to apologize to their subscribers… because they covered the election incorrectly.”

The Failing New York Times! pic.twitter.com/SHsXvYKpBf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

He also asked in a tweet later in the day, “Does the so-called ‘Senior Administration Official’ really exist, or is it just the Failing New York Times with another phony source? If the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once!”

