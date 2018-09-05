Sarah Sanders Slams ‘Anonymous’ NYT Op-Ed from Inside the Trump Admin

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders called on the “coward” who wrote an anonymous anti-Trump op-ed for The New York Times claiming to be a senior official in the current administration “to do the right thing and resign,” if that is the case.

The Times ran a piece on Wednesday titled, “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration.”

“To be clear, ours is not the popular ‘resistance’ of the left,” the writer explains. “We want the administration to succeed and think that many of its policies have already made America safer and more prosperous.”

The person goes on to argue the root of President Donald Trump’s problem is his “amorality.”

“Anyone who works with him knows he is not moored to any discernible first principles that guide his decision making,” the author alleges.

“The erratic behavior would be more concerning if it weren’t for unsung heroes in and around the White House,” according to the anonymous writer. “Some of his aides have been cast as villains by the media. But in private, they have gone to great lengths to keep bad decisions contained to the West Wing, though they are clearly not always successful.”

The scribe then explains they are not members of the “deep state,” but the “steady state.”

The piece ends with three paragraphs of a sort of ode to the late Sen. John McCain pointing to him as a “lodestar for restoring honor to public life,” and a prime example of putting “Country First.”

Sanders responded to the op-ed in a statement, saying none of the 62 million people who voted for Trump voted for the “gutless, anonymous op-ed writer for the failing New York Times.”

“We are disappointed, but not surprised, that the paper chose to publish this pathetic, reckless, and selfish op-ed,” she said. “This is a new low for the so-called ‘paper of record,’ and it should issue an apology, just as it did after the election for its disastrous coverage of the Trump campaign.

“This is just another example of the liberal media’s concerted effort to discredit the President.”

Sanders concluded, “The individual behind this piece has chosen to deceive, rather than support, the duly elected President of the United States. He is not putting country first, but putting himself and his ego ahead of the will of the American people. This coward should do the right thing and resign.”

The president also responded to The Times op-ed at a White House event for law enforcement officers saying, “Remember this about The New York Times, when I won they were forced to apologize to their subscribers… because they covered the election incorrectly.”

The Failing New York Times! pic.twitter.com/SHsXvYKpBf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

“So the failing New York Times has an anonymous editorial, meaning a gutless editorial,” he added.

He later tweeted, questioning whether the writer is guilty of treason.

TREASON? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

He also wondered, “Does the so-called ‘Senior Administration Official’ really exist, or is it just the Failing New York Times with another phony source? If the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once!”

